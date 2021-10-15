Aakash Educational Services Limited launches Aakash EduTV on JioTV App

New Delhi/Mumbai: To help students excel in high stake exams like NEET and JEE, Aakash EduTV, an education television channel by test preparation leader Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) available on Airtel DTH, marks its foray into the OTT space by launching the channel on JioTV application which can be downloaded from the App store (ios) and Play store (android).

The channel offers access to Aakash’s programmes like NEET ACHIEVER, NEET NURTURE, JEE & NEET MAX, JEE REPEATER, FOUNDATION FASTRACK and Short video content like Space & Us, JAM (just a minute) series, Science behind series. With growing viewership over the past year on Airtel DTH, the demand for channels to be available on OTT started growing following which Aakash EduTV has now been made available on the JioTV App for free to registered Jio sim users.

Highlights of Aakash EduTV on JioTV app:

LIVE INTERACTIVE Classes by Best faculty of Aakash Institute on JioTV app

Repeat Telecast to help students (details available on edutv.aakash.ac.in).

The classes for JEE/NEET MAX courses are live for Class 11th and 12th students from 4 pm to 8 pm.

One of the star courses of Aakash EduTV is JEE & NEET MAX, which is a regular course for Class 11th and 12th.

NEET NURTURE and NEET ACHIEVER courses also fall under the category of star courses of Aakash EduTV. NURTURE is a two-year regular course for Hindi medium students that covers the complete syllabus of Class 11 and Class 12 for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, while the NEET ACHIEVER course will help Class 12th pass 2022 aspirants prepare for NEET. Both are available on channel no. 467 and 478 respectively on AirTel DTH and the JioTV app.

With the help of in class doubt resolution, students can share doubts through whatsapp.

Commenting on the launch of Aakash EduTV on JioTV application, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “We are pleased to launch Aakash EduTV on JioTV Application for students on android and IOS Platforms. At Aakash, we try to maximize our innovative approach to revolutionize ways to use Information Technology to impart education and expand our reach. With our ‘student first’ approach, the course will allow the aspirants who are not comfortable with English to excel in the high-stake exams like JEE and NEET. The course being available for free to registered Jio Sim users not only makes it cost effective but helps us to reach aspirants with the best preparatory content in the remotest geography.”

Students can now prepare for NEET and JEE through star courses like NEET Achiever, NEET Nurture and JEE/NEET Max with the help of 600+ hours of course materials. The classes for JEE/NEET MAX courses are live for Class 11th and 12th students from 4 pm to 8 pm. The duration of each class including four subjects will be four hours daily and be held six times a week. To facilitate the seamless continuation of studies, a batch-wise schedule has been offered to support students with the topics and concepts even if they join the courses late. Repeat runs of the sessions will be available for viewing between 5 am to 9 am the next day.

The platform will help 2022 aspirants to prepare with the content being available through Airtel DTH on Channel 467, 478 and the JioTV app. The batches will be held from Monday to Saturday. The students will have access to 350+ hours of live rich NEET and JEE content. Repeat telecast of sessions will be available in case aspirants fail to attend a session.

Aakash is also coming up with a monthly test series named Test Masters soon. Aakash EduTV courses with Aakash experts can be obtained for free on the JioTV application to registered JIO sim users.

About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) provides comprehensive test preparatory services for students preparing for Medical (NEET) and Engineering Entrance Examinations (JEE), School/Board Exams and Competitive Exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads. The “Aakash” brand is associated with quality coaching and a proven student selection track record in various Medical (NEET) and JEE/Engineering Entrance Examinations, Scholarship exams & Olympiads.

With over 33 years of operational experience in the test preparatory industry, the company has a large number of selections in Medical & Engineering Entrance Exams and several Foundation Level Scholarship exams/Olympiads, a pan India network of 200+ Aakash Centers (including franchisee), and an annual student count of more than 250,000.

The Aakash group has investment from Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (BYJU’S) as well as by the world’s largest Private Equity firm Blackstone.