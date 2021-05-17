Aakash Educational Services Limited launches NCERT Crash Course for Class 9 and 10 students on Airtel DTH

New Delhi: Students in Class 9 or 10 need no longer be worried about how they will complete their NCERT syllabus due to the disruption in their regular school routine on account of the pandemic. Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, in association with Airtel DTH, has launched India’s first Foundation Crash Course on TV.

Students can now comfortably sit at home and watch TV to complete their school syllabus for Class 9/10 in 60 days. Doing so, they also get ample time to prepare for other important exams such the Olympiads or start preparing for competitive exams such as NEET/JEE.

To subscribe to the Channel # 467 on Aakash EduTV for just Rs 8.23 /day, customers need to give a missed call on 9154052467 and activate their 5-Day Free Trial.

Commenting on the launch of Foundation Crash Course on Aakash EduTV, Mr. Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, AESL, said, “The Aakash EduTV platform has helped us expand our reach by successfully using television as an affordable medium for coaching. This is in line with AESL’s vision of making available quality and affordable test prep coaching to all, as the largest omni-channel test prep player in the country. The launch of the NCERT (Foundation) Crash Course for Classes 9th and 10th is a step in that direction.”

With over 33K subscriber, Aakash EduTV- India’s first dedicated TV channels by AESL for Medical and Engineering entrance exams preparation – is fast gaining popularity among students.

The launch of the Foundation Crash Course is the latest in a string of highly successful and engaging content series such as ‘Aakash Paathshala’ and the ‘The Science Behind Cricket’ to name a few.

About Aakash EduTv

Aakash EduTV is India’s first dedicated TV channel for Medical and Engineering entrance exams preparation. Launched by Airtel Digital in collaboration with Aakash Educational Services Limited, Aakash EduTV is available exclusively on Airtel Digital TV and provides high quality coaching sessions to students across India who are preparing for entrance exams such as JEE/Advanced and NEET. Best-in-class faculty of Aakash will teach the students through LIVE interactive classes and help students learn key concepts and solve problems.

Starting at just Rs 8.23/ day, Aakash EduTv – JEE and Foundation is available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 467 and Aakash EduTv – NEET is available on Airtel DTH Channel No. 478. To subscribe, customers can give a missed call on 9154052467.