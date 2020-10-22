Aakash Institute Students Secure Top 3 ranks in NEET 2020 Examinationin Jharkhand

Jarubi Akanksha, Pratik Singh and Anima, students of Aakash Institute from Ranchi, have done Jharkhand and the Institute proud by securing All India Rank (AIR) 204, 303 and 369 respectively in the prestigious NEET 2020 examination. While Jarubi scored 692 out of 720, Pratik secured 690 and Anima secured 686.

NEET is one of the major exams for admission to noted medical colleges in the country, results for which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently.

Congratulating Akanksha, Pratik, and Anima, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that our students Akanksha, Pratik, and Anima have excelled in the highly competitive NEET 2020 entrance exam. The credit goes to the hard work of our students, the support of their parents and instructors who have guided the student throughout their journey. Our quality test preparation is renowned in the industry for preparing students to excel in medical and engineering entrance exams. I wish all three of them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Akanksha, Pratik, and Animacredited the outstanding performance to burning the midnight oil and the excellent coaching provided by Aakash instructors for the NEET examination, which is considered among the toughest in the world. The NEET Exam is applicable for admission to all the medical colleges in the MBBS and BDS and some other courses.

The Top 3 Rank holders of NEET 2020 are students of Aakash, from its classroom and distance learning programs. This is an impressive feat considering that 15.97 lakh students have registered for the test this year.