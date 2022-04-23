Aakash+BYJU’S launches its New Classroom Centre at Kharghar in Mumbai; 12th in the Metropolis

Mumbai: To further the motto of expanding its network to various parts of the country to help thousands of students realise their dreams of becoming doctors and IITians, Aakash+BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, today inaugurated its New Classroom Centre at Kharghar in Mumbai. The new centre will have 4 classrooms accommodating up to 320 students. This is the twelfth centre of Aakash+BYJU’S in the city of Mumbai.

Located at AakashBYJU’S, office no. 103 to 106, 1st floor, Kamdhenu Commerz Comercial Business Park, Sector -14, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai the Classroom Centre will cater to students preparing for Medical and Engineering Entrance Examinations courses along with Foundation-level courses that help them prepare for various types of competitive examinations e.g. Olympiads, etc. apart from strengthening their basics.

The Classroom Centre was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Singh Rathore, Regional Director, Aakash+BYJU’S along with other company officials.

Speaking about the inauguration of the new centre, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash+BYJU’S said: “The new Classroom centre in Kharghar, Mumbai will be a big boon for local students aspiring to clear Olympiads and prepare for becoming doctors and IITians. Today, Aakash+BYJU’S is widely known for providing quality education throughout the country through its Pan-India network of Centres. The quality of our educational content and the effectiveness of our teaching methodologies, as evidenced by the number of selections of students, have made Aakash one of the top choices for students intending to qualify for undergraduate medical and engineering courses.”

Added Mr Chaudhry, “We are very pleased to open our new classroom centre in Kharghar, Mumbai and expand our footprint in the City with the addition of this 12th center as well as in Maharasthra. The addition of this branch to our national network reflects our commitment to offering standardized quality teaching, modern infrastructure and an environment conducive for learning to students across India, using technology-enabled systems.”

Students who wish to take admission in Aakash+BYJU’S can either take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST) or register for ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).

The programs offered at Aakash+BYJU’S prepare students extensively and exhaustively for various examinations. Further, the teaching methodology adopted focuses on conceptual and application-based learning that distinguishes it as a brand. The expert faculty at Aakash follow modern and interactive teaching methods that help students to achieve their goals. The proven success record of Aakash can be, thus, attributed to its unique education delivery system which emphasizes on focused and result-oriented teaching methodology.