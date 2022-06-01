Aakash+BYJU’S launches its New Classroom Centre at Seawood in Mumbai...

Mumbai(S.N): To further the motto of expanding its network to various parts of the country to help thousands of students realise their dreams of becoming doctors and IITians, Aakash+BYJU’S, the national leader in test preparatory services, today inaugurated its New Classroom Centre at Seawood in Navi Mumbai. The new centre will have 8 classrooms accommodating up to 800 students. This is the fourteenth centre of Aakash+BYJU’S in the city of Mumbai.

Located at Aakash+BYJU’S, E101/102, 1st floor, Tower 2, Seawood Grand Central, Seawood, Navi Mumbai the Classroom Centre will cater to students preparing for Medical and Engineering Entrance Examinations courses along with Foundation-level courses that help them prepare for various types of competitive examinations e.g. Olympiads etc. apart from strengthening their basics. The Classroom Centre was inaugurated by Mr Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash+BYJU’S along with Mr Amit Singh Rathore, Regional Director and other company officials.

Speaking about the inauguration of the new centre, Mr Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash+BYJU’S said: “The new Classroom centre in Seawood, Navi Mumbai will be a big boon for local students aspiring to clear Olympiads and prepare for becoming doctors and IITians. Today, Aakash+BYJU’S is widely known for providing quality education throughout the country through its Pan-India network of Centres. The quality of our educational content and the effectiveness of our teaching methodologies, as evidenced by the number of selections of students, have made Aakash one of the top choices for students intending to qualify for undergraduate medical and engineering courses.” Added Mr Maheshwari, “We are very pleased to open our new classroom centre in Seawood, Mumbai and expand our footprint in the City with the addition of this 14th center. The addition of this branch to our national network reflects our commitment to offering standardized quality teaching, modern infrastructure and an environment conducive for learning to students across India, using technology-enabled systems.”

Students who wish to take admission in Aakash+BYJU’S can either take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST) or register for ANTHE (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam). The programs offered at Aakash+BYJU’S prepare students extensively and exhaustively for various examinations. Further, the teaching methodology adopted focuses on conceptual and application-based learning that distinguishes it as a brand. The expert faculty at Aakash follow modern and interactive teaching methods that help students to achieve their goals. The proven success record of Aakash can be, thus, attributed to its unique education delivery system which emphasizes on focused and result-oriented teaching methodology.