“Ab har student padhega” with free online courses by The Catalyst Group

Mumbai: With a vision to provide uninterrupted online learning to millions of students across the country, The Catalyst Group is driving a unique initiative under the campaign #AbHarStudentPadhega, to provide free of cost education for the underprivileged. #AbHarStudentPadhega is a program under which several initiatives are launched from time to time in order to reach out to the students at last-mile in tier II and Tier III cities across the country.

The process for enrolling under this initiative is very simple through The Catalyst Group e-learning portal. The student’s eligibility for enrolling under the initiative is based on the necessary information shared about their family income and source; prior education loan details and other college fee details that were deposited. There are a broad range of courses including SSC, JEE, UPSE, NEET under this initiative. All the regular online classes along with additional PDF notes are provided to the students enrolled under the program. More than 90% of the students have qualified different competitive examinations like UPSC and SSC under the initiative with all India ranks under top 10s and 100s. Most of the Catalyst’s students were also able to qualify the UPSC prelims this year. One of the GATE students Ritika with her exceptional performance cleared the exam scoring an all India sixth rank.

#AbHarStudentPadhega is in line with the brand’s strategic marketing positioning of making education accessible and affordable to every citizen of the country. The campaign looks to address the critical and long-term needs of reducing the digital divide of the country until whenever necessary. Through this initiative, The Catalyst Group has entered into remote areas of UP, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujrat where online education has been underserved.

Commenting on the initiative, Akhand Swaroop Pandit, Founder and CEO, The Catalyst Group, said “The pandemic has created tougher times financially for a lot of sections of people in India. Our campaign #AbHarStudentPadhega is to prioritize each and every student’s ambitions and help them achieve their goals without hindrance. We’ve witnessed almost a 200% growth with more than 3Lakh registrations under the initiative in just seven months. In today’s unprecedented times when COVID-19 is ravaging the world, we are trying to make every effort to mitigate any burden on the students who are the future of this country”.

Built and developed on The Catalyst Group online platform, the initiative was launched in April to give aspirants free access to education during these pandemic-related closures. The program has so far achieved great success, not only in terms of numbers but also in the kind of courses that was developed directly from it. The increased scope during such critical times by providing extra pdf notes and monthly magazines to substitute the online classes have helped the platform to run errands over the past year.

Ratnesh Singh, an ex-aspirant from Patna, Bihar under the initiative said, “ The unforeseen crisis due to the pandemic really shook us all up. I was forced to put a halt to my educational journey owing to the sudden crisis. However, when I got to know about the free SSC Course available by The Catalyst Group, it solved most of my problems. It came in our lives as a new ray of hope. The preparation was seamless with the help of the notes I received by the faculties here”. Ratnesh cleared the SSC examinations with all India rank 22 this year.

“In India, especially the people from tier II and III cities have not been very comfortable with online way of learning. It is generally because there’s a myth among students and parents that only offline or conventional classes can help achieve educational goals. However, the pandemic has been a catalyst for a shift in the entire education system by making online learning the core of student experience. These upgrades will further only enhance the learning experience through a better approach towards specific job-relevant skills for the coming generation”, said Pandit.