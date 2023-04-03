“Academia of the 21st Century: Standing at the Vanguard” Summit Becomes Ariel University’s Signature Event

3rd April 2023

Ariel University was proud to organize the 2nd edition of the “Academia of the 21st Century: Standing at the Vanguard” Summit from March 20th to 22nd, 2023. Supported by the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel, the event drew renowned academics, researchers, and public figures from across the globe to the university’s campus.

The Summit showcased the latest trends and advancements in academia and research, offering participants a platform to exchange knowledge, ideas, and best practices. Professor Albert Pinhasov, Rector of Ariel University, said, “We are thrilled to conduct the Academia of the 21st Century conference here at Ariel University. We believe that strengthened partnerships will lead to ground-breaking discoveries in research and further enhance the ever-growing friendship between countries.”

Over the course of three days, attendees engaged in various activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and research tours around the campus. The event facilitated networking and dialogue between professionals, fostering idea-sharing, best practices, and future collaborations in joint research and academic mobility programs.

Key themes of the “Academia of the 21st Century: Standing at the Vanguard” Summit, held at Ariel University from March 20-22, 2023, included:

The identity of academia in the 21st century

Academia as a bridge for diplomatic relations between countries

21st-century challenges in teaching and research in health and medical sciences

Teaching and learning in the digital era

Diversity, equity, and inclusion in academia

Young scientists and their successful integration into modern academia

We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Regional Cooperation of Israel for their support of this event. We eagerly anticipate the joint academic and research projects between countries resulting from this fruitful gathering.

