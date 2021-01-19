Academic WorldQuest to Hold 19th Annual Competition

St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 19, 2021) The World Affairs Council of St. Louis (World Affairs STL)—a non-profit organization that assists the community in understanding global culture, policy, and business—will hold its 19th annual Academic WorldQuest competition on Thurs., Feb. 25 beginning at 5 p.m. This year’s virtual event is presented by Saint Louis University and the Boeing Institute of International Business at the Chaifetz School of Business.

Academic WorldQuest is a flagship youth education program of the World Affairs Councils of America. The competition—which involves four-person teams competing to answer multiple choice questions divided into 10 categories—tests high school students’ knowledge of international affairs. St. Louis Public Radio’s Justice Reporter Rachel Lippman will serve as emcee.

Nearly 5,000 students participate in competitions hosted by 50 World Affairs Councils across the U.S. This year the three winning teams from participating states will be able to compete in the virtual National Academic WorldQuest, which will be held April 17.

Students and teachers are given an official study guide to prepare for the timed question and answer competition. The topics include current events, global protests, peace in a world of conflict, and post-pandemic economy.

Founded in 1948, World Affairs STL is a non-profit, nonpartisan membership organization. The council connects St. Louis to the world by promoting global networks, embracing cultural differences, creating welcoming policies, and fostering global business in the region. World Affairs STL, which is one of 90 chapters of the World Affairs Councils of America, is located at 812 Olive St. in downtown St. Louis.

Schools must register by Feb. 15 in order for their teams to participate. For more information about participating in the Academic WorldQuest, call (314) 727-9988 or visit http://www.worldaffairsstl.org.