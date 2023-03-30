Academy Of Fashion & Art (Afa) Announce Admission For Nata 2023

The Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA) is inviting Online/ Offline applications from candidates for admission to the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) for the year 2023. AFA delivers programs that provide students with quality coaching for Design Entrance Exams across India.

Eligibility

No candidate shall be admitted to an architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50 percent. Aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and also at least 50 percent. Marks in aggregate of the 10+2 level examination or passed the 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate.

The Course Academy of Fashion & Art offers various courses for NIFT/NID/NATA/JEE B ARCH/BFA Entrance Preparation for DAT- Design Aptitude tests, GAT-General Aptitude Tests, NIFT Situation Test/Studio Test, NID MAINS, Group Discussion, Interview, Portfolio Preparation.

The preparation includes Weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Courses, 10 Days Express Courses, AFA Special Courses, and Test Series. Do join exclusive crash courses for JEE BARCh/NATA preparation now.