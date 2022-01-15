Academy of General Education, MAHE, MEMG and Manipal Media Network Ltd, Conducts “New Year Awards 2022” honouring eminent personalities for distinguished services

Bengaluru, January 15, 2022: Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), MEMG and Manipal Media Network Ltd conducted “New Year Awards 2022” to honour eminent personalities of different fields for their distinguished services and immense contributions to the society. The awards were conferred on four individuals for their contributions in the fields of medical education, healthcare, business administration, arts and culture. The welcome address for the ceremony was made by Dr H S Ballal – Pro Chancellor & President, Academy of General Education, MAHE. Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor MAHE gave the felicitation address.

x

The felicitation of four awardees was done by Dr Ranjan Pai, Chairman, MEMG Group and Registrar, Academy of General Education, along with Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Mrs Vasanti R Pai- Trustee, MAHE Trust, Shri T Satish U Pai, MD, Manipal Media Network Ltd and Vice President, Academy of General Education (AGE), and Dr Narayana Sabhahit- Registrar MAHE.

The winners of this year were Dr Suresh S Rao, Medical Director Sanjeevani Hospital, Mumbai, for contribution in healthcare, Shri Bhaskar Bhat, Director TATA Sons Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru for his contribution in the field of business administration; Dr Pragna Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Bengaluru Campus for the role in the field of education and Shri Gopal Acharya Thirthahalli, Renowned Yakshagana Artist from Kergal, Kundapura for contributions to arts and culture.

Speaking about the awards and the achievements of the eminent personalities Dr H S Ballal – Pro Chancellor, MAHE said “We are extremely proud and honoured to be hosting this event to award these very well-deserving members of the society. Their contributions to the nation have been remarkable. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to them for their dedication and spirit that drives them to make the society we live in, a better place. Keeping in line with the tradition established by our founder the late Dr T.M.A Pai, we are extremely privileged to be honouring such service minded individuals through the New Year Awards 2022.”

Speaking on the special occasion, Gen (Dr.) MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE said “We feel elated to be conducting this award ceremony to honour these four individuals who have achieved exceptional stature in fields ranging from business administration, medical education, art and culture to healthcare and philanthropy. We are extremely honoured by their acceptance of this award. Their noteworthy contributions in their respective fields show the zeal and determination of the human spirit. They have set such a great example for all of us to learn, imbibe and make our own contributions to society. I congratulate them all.”

Expressing his happiness Shri Bhaskar Bhat, Director TATA Sons Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru said “As I accept this recognition from an Institution as renowned and respected as the Academy of General Education, I must admit that I am filled with a sense of both pride and disbelief. As the nation battles the pandemic, I am in awe of the unity that people have shown to support each other through these terrible times. With rigorous vaccination drives the situation has improved. Our economy has done quite well as witnessed by the performance of the stock market, the tax collections and new money that is flowing into start-ups. It is a great time to be in this country of ours with a large aspiring population, a talented workforce, democratic institutions, our wonderful diversity and a “can do” attitude amongst the younger lot in this country.”

Expressing her happiness after receiving the award Dr Pragna Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Bengaluru Campus said “Being recognized and nominated for the Academy of General Education’s New Year’s Award is a tremendous honour and I express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Academy of General Education, MAHE, MaGE and the Manipal Media Network. This award assumes even greater significance to me as it was initiated by the Late, Dr TMA Pai who was keen on establishing facilities for higher education at rural areas through the Academy of General Education. My association with Manipal began in 1984 when I joined the Department of Biochemistry as a Post- Graduate student. Now as the Pro Vice Chancellor of the new MAHE Bengaluru campus, I would like to thank this prestigious institute for being an extremely inclusive workplace for women. This just shows Manipal holds equality as sacrosanct to its core values.”

Expressing happiness after receiving the award Shri Gopal Acharya Thirthahalli, Renowned Yakshagana Artist from Kergal, Kundapura “I am extremely grateful to be receiving this award. Being recognised for the art of Yakshagana fills my heart with joy. The people from the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district have also excelled in education, medical and cultural fields and it gives me great pride to hail from this place. Yakshagana is a symbol of Karnataka and I hope the future generation will also contribute to promoting and saving this art form.”

Expressing his happiness after receiving the award Dr Suresh S Rao, Medical Director Sanjeevani Hospital, Mumbai said “I feel overwhelmed by a deep sense of gratitude on receiving The New Year Award. Having spent my childhood in Kateel, I have a deep affection for my village and my reverence to the Goddess of the temple knows no bounds. Once I graduated to become a doctor, I realized what my heart deeply wished and that was to serve my village and the society in some way. With determination and courage, I dared to dream of running a hospital. I have been associated with MAHE and KMC Mangalore since 2015 and it has been the most rewarding experience. For me, I had received my award the day Manipal group accepted my proposal to take over the hospital. The members of this institution have provided constant support for me and helped me realise my dream.”