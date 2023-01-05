Ace Technology Expert and World Record Holder Vimal Daga Launched the Roadmap 2023 to Help Youth Make the Right Education and Career Decisions.

Innovations and challenges in the field of technology are constantly evolving, and issues like skilling, reskilling, skill gap for freshers, choosing the right course of study, choosing the right direction, Choosing the right path, and right mentor remain the most significant aspects of career and education success. Vimal Daga, famous technology guru and founder LW Informaticshas released a roadmap for youth in the tech industry that aims to smooth their journey towards successful careers. In a competitive environment, a roadmap aims to educate teens about the right approach, guidelines, and steps to take before making education and career choices.

From all over India, youth participated in offline and online interactive sessions from Delhi, Gurgaon, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Kota. According to Vimal Daga, youth face significant challenges, obstacles, and factors in reskilling, updating skills, getting core jobs, and solving complex problems at the next level. Mentorship and students need to be transparent in such cases. Skills gaps need to be bridged, and guidance rather than education is required. Education in technology is not just about technology, but also about emotions, so using emotions in technology remains critical. The “Skills” Gap for Freshers is the lack of emotional attachment to the technologies they’re learning due to lack of proper guidance and sometimes passion too. Last but not least, we should always focus on solving real-life problems with the use of technologies, especially when it comes to adopting cutting-edge technologies that are available or will be available in the future.

Joining Vimal on this Preeti Daga, Lifestyle and Career Coach, Linux World (P) Ltd added further, It is easier to address the skills gap if one receives the proper orientation, right direction, education from the right mentor who can help the individual understand the current IT industry environment and requirements, as well as what skills are really necessary to solve many problems worldwide. A skill gap will not exist if you can sync well with the creator’s mindset. There are new positions being created in fields such as data scientists, machine learning experts, predictive analytics experts, algorithm specialists, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, software development, computing, and artificial intelligence. One can tread the path of success by keeping a few small yet significant things in mind. Youth can use the commandments to become future-ready and ready to work with top leaders in IT companies. No technology is complex since it was created by humans. Hence, anyone can learn it and create something original., concluded Vimal Daga.

ᐧ