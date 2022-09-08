Acer concludes its India Finale for Mega esports Tournament “The Predator Gaming League 2022” in Bengaluru

Mumbai, September 8, 2022: Acer, the market leader in PC gaming in India announced the winner of its 5th Edition of the mega eSports Tournament Acer Predator League India 2022, India held at Nexus Mall, Whitefield, Bengaluru where finalists from PUBG PC and DOTA2 competed against each other in the respective matches. Team HAVK from PUBG PC and Revengers DOTA2 emerged as the ultimate winners to compete for the total prize pool of USD 400,000 at the Asia Pacific finals. This year’s event also marked the 2nd Edition of its exclusive Velorant event for women which was a huge success with thousands of registrations from women gamers.

Acer Predator League is a landmark event that was the culmination of long tough competition. The esports team was able to get together and participate this year thanks to the event being a physical one. The entire atmosphere at Nexus Mall, Whitefield was filled with gaming lovers and fanatics who witnessed some excellent clashes between the best teams. The popularity and acceptance of PUBG and DOTA2 in India have opened new doors of opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to showcase and flaunt their skills.

Commenting on this, Mr. Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “We are delighted to announce the winner of the 5th Edition of Predator League 2022 India finale held in Bengaluru. Esports are currently very popular in our nation and will continue to grow over the next several years. Acer is thrilled to provide the gaming community and fans with a platform like the Predator Gaming League where they can demonstrate their prowess and passion for the games. We are pleased with the reaction, and we intend to continue organizing events for the gaming communities.”

Fans had the chance to catch the action of the tournament on Acer’s social media handles including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. For technology lovers and gamers, the event was a treat to the eyes with some of the most cutting-edge gaming PCs and other latest gaming devices. Acer is the No. 1 gaming brand in India and their predator gaming line has earned countless industry awards and accolades for giving a competitive edge to gamers.