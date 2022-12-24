AD & PR, IIMC Students Showcased a Kaleidoscope of Pictures for a Lively Photography Exhibition

New Delhi, December 24: The Advertising and Public Relations Department of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi organised a photography exhibition at IIMC. The exhibition was an amalgamation of the diligent efforts of students, following a three-day photography workshop by senior photojournalist Mr. Bhagirath Basnet.

Mr. Bhagirath, in his workshop, taught the students nuances of photography and techniques associated with the same. The students then applied these techniques to capture the landscape of contemporary Delhi through photo walks.

This effortful endeavor culminated in a widely appreciated and vividly decorated exhibition that displayed over 150 photographs clicked by students. The event was inaugurated by the Director General, IIMC Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi and the Additional Director General of IIMC, Mr. Ashish Goyal, who commented on the criticality of photography in expression and art and lauded students for their work. The event saw appreciation and enthusiastic participation from the students of all departments of IIMC in the accompanying live music, Open Mic and Caption Writing Contest.