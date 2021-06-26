Adamas University launched #Idea Plus ‘Positive’ Humanity Report, 2021

Kolkata: Adamas University, one of the best private universities in Eastern India proudly launched the fourth (April-June, 2021) issue of the knowledge publication #IdeaPlus ‘Positive’ Humanity report through a webinar today. The webinar was attended by esteemed dignitaries like Dr. Kunal Sarkar (Senior Vice Chairman and Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery at Medica Superspeciality,Prof. (Dr.) Deependra Kumar Jha, Vice Chancellor, Adamas University and other eminent professors and researcher of Adamas University.

In these uncertain times, Adamas University believes that this issue of the magazine would play a significant role in uplifting the morale of the students and the academic community. It would not only boost their confidence but also highlight positive sides of every sector contributing towards our economic development. The driving theme is ‘POSITIVE’ Humanity and hence the issue contains pieces that talk about human resilience in the face of unprecedented adversity.

In this issue many industry experts like Dr. Kunal Sarkar (Senior Vice Chairman and Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery at Medica Superspeciality, Somnath Mukherjee who works with UN in Africa, veteran Corporate Public Relation professional Rita Bhimani to name a few have contributed and shared their opinion regarding various sector and what are the positive elements which one should focus on during these tough times. The magazine highlights the overall positive impacts of the pandemic.

The article written by Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Senior Vice Chairman and Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery at Medica Superspeciality highlights that this pandemic have made people more self-aware. Health has come up as a priority more than ever before. The vaccination drive have started but people should understand that even if one gets vaccinated they should treat vaccine just like a seat belt, which might not stop an accident but can possibly act as a protective guard so that the injuries are less.

Somnath Mukherjee who works with the UN in Africa in his article elaborately highlighted that Africa’s response to Covid-19 pandemic is a shining example of continental and regional collaborations. The people in Africa took lockdowns seriously and it helped to distress a lot of burden on the healthcare staffs.

Rita Bhimani, a veteran corporate public relation professional emphasized that how communication became a key aspect in Covid. She said with Covid PR professionals are now proactively plunged into playing a significant role for their companies. The professionals on one hand are building communications to alleviate fear and panic, and on the other, they are suggesting practical solutions to push corporates and individuals into CSR commitments for the Covid-related tasks.

Jerry Almeida, empaneled as a leadership subject matter expert with top leading global leadership organizations like Franklin-Covey, McKinsey, BCG etc in his article highlighted about the importance of Resilience. He also spoke about a unique Oratory Experience curated by his team called the moJOsh Magnificent 7 (TMM7) where they heard many inspiring humane resilient stories, which further motivated millions who joined this platform.

The issue also speaks about interesting books, which were published during this pandemic. Among the books published in the wake of the first wave of the pandemic, The Covid-19 Pause Uncommon Tales of Common Folks holds the pride of place. It is a compendium of 45 articles creatively written by individuals across age groups, nationalities and backgrounds. This famous inspiring content was edited by Braj Kishor Gupta.

Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury, Pro Vice Chancellor of Adamas University, highlighted on 10 positive impact from various industries. He indicated a tectonic change in education sector and highlighted the rising demand for blended education. He further added that healthcare concerns and digital medical care have come to stay. Healthcare infrastructure have seen a spike in development in both public and private sector. The quality of life is defining development in all sectors. Economic recovery is in progress and life is more digitally driven.

Prof. Dr Deependra Jha, Vice Chancellor, Adamas University said, “The pandemic has become a part of our daily life. It is high time that we focus on self-awareness rather than questioning the role of others. We ourselves are best cure to prevent this. We curated #Idea Plus 4th issue to instill positivity in the already prevailing negative environment. We are hopeful being academicians this contribution will help our students to become the first communicators to address this situation with awareness and positivity”