Adamas University To Host Its 4th Convocation...

Kolkata: Adamas University rated as one of the best private Universities in Eastern India, will be hosting its 4th Convocation ceremony. Eminent dignitary Prof. Roald Hoffmann, Frank H.T Rhodes Professor of Humane letters, Emeritus, Cornell University, New York and Nobel prize winner in Chemistry in 1981 will be the Chief Guest. Prof. Claude Cohen – Tannoudji Noble prizewinner in Physics in 1997 would deliver the convocation address and Chancellor Prof. Samit Ray would preside over the ceremony.

Adamas University has streamlined its activities digitally with the emergence of the pandemic. They will also take various initiatives focusing on the holistic wellbeing of its students. To further avoid any gathering and maintaining the COVID safety protocols the University decided to take the convocation ceremony physically for gold and silver medal winners. The rest of the students will be addressed on Zoom, the video for which will stream on YouTube and Facebook. A total of 684 students (bachelors, masters, diploma put together) will be honored at this prestigious occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University said, “This pandemic has impacted the education system hugely. I am grateful to my students and faculty for their constant support and cooperation. Last year was challenging which gave us opportunity to learn and unlearn both. This year we are hopeful for something better and Convocation ceremony will be a good opportunity to acknowledge our students who have exceptionally done well even in tough times. I am thankful to Prof. Roald Hoffmann and Prof. Claude Cohen who have agreed to be a part of this momentous occasion and I am sure their august presence will create a new perspective among the students.”