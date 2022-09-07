Aditya Academy Group of Schools celebrated Teacher’s Day

Kolkata, Monday, 07 September 2022: Aditya Academy Group of Schools celebrated Teachers’ Day to thank the teaching faculty for the contributions they make to the lives of the Adityans. The cultural extravaganza was organized by the students to appreciate the unwavering commitment of the teachers. Mrs. Roshni Aditya, Managing Director, was the Chief Guest.

To honour the people who have transformed their lives for the better, the Adityans left no stone unturned to truly entertain them by means of various cultural events. The students exhibited their talent and devotion to teachers through various games, dances, and songs. There was also a Fashion Show executed by the teachers. The enthusiasm was evident on the premises of Amrolly Banquet as the students celebrated Teachers’ day and dedicated their power-packed performance to the teachers.

Mrs. Sabita Saha, Director, Aditya Academy Group of Schools, appreciated the faculty for their untiring efforts to reach out to the students during the pandemic and said, “It’s the teachers who can make a huge difference in the lives of the students by adopting the role of facilitators”. Mrs. Sonali Sarkar, Senior Principal said, “Teachers play an important role in these changing times of the students. So it is definitely our sole responsibility to contribute every bit for gifting our students a glorious future”.