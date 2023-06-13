Aditya Birla Education Trust Establishes Nalanda, A New Unit Committed to holistic education

Mumbai, June 13, 2023: Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET) is pleased to announce the launch of Nalanda – Aditya Birla Education Trust (Nalanda), a specialised unit dedicated to holistic and inclusive education. Starting from June 5 2023, at Sir Jacob Sassoon High School in Byculla East, Mumbai, Nalanda aims to cater to students who are slow learners or are facing learning difficulties. With a capacity to accommodate 120 students and staffed with special educators, the introduction of Nalanda demonstrates ABET’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive education. This initiative builds upon the achievements of Aditya Birla Integrated School, renowned for its inclusive integrated education approach for all students.

Commenting on this latest development, Dr Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust said, “As a passionate advocate for holistic development and education, I have seen first-hand the limitations of the current education system in India. For too long, students have been categorised into narrow, black and white categories that fail to account for their unique abilities and learning styles. We know that many of these students have tremendous potential, but they simply do not receive the necessary support to thrive within traditional classrooms. With the launch of Nalanda, I am proud to offer an inclusive environment where all students can learn and grow, regardless of their background or abilities. I am excited to extend our operations to students with learning challenges, and I look forward to a future where inclusive education is the norm across India thanks to the new national curriculum framework”.

Adding further, Ms. Aarti Gandhi said “As the newly appointed Principal of Nalanda, I am excited to lead this new unit that will provide holistic education system to all students. At Nalanda, we believe that each student learns differently, and by tailoring our curriculum to cater to the special educational needs of students, we will bring out the best in them. Bullying and losing confidence are common among students with learning difficulties if they are not given the right support. By focusing on their strengths and providing them with an environment that nurtures their abilities, we can help these students grow into confident and successful individuals. We are grateful to be part of Aditya Birla Education Trust, leveraging the expertise of the already successful Aditya Birla Integrated School. Dr. Neerja Birla’s visionary approach to education has helped us integrate the principles of the national education curriculum, leading our students on the best path for their future.”