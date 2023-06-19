Aditya Birla World Academy announces Admissions into Grade 11 for IBDP and A-Level Programs

Mumbai, 19th June 2023: Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), a leading international school in Mumbai, is pleased to announce the commencement of admissions for Grade 11 for the academic year 2024-25. ABWA, under the esteemed Aditya Birla Education Trust, offers exceptional educational opportunities through its International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) and Cambridge A-Level Program.

The admissions for Grade 11 at ABWA commenced on 1st June 2023 and will continue until 26th June 2023, providing prospective students ample time to submit their applications. The programs cater to students who aspire to receive a global education, expanding their prospects for diverse career options. ABWA prides itself on the excellent academic performance of its students as well as placements at prestigious Universities in India and overseas. In the previous academic year, the students in the IBDP program at ABWA achieved outstanding results, with an impressive 83% of scores falling within the highest categories of 6 and 7; 7 being the highest achievable grade. Similarly, the A-Level program boasted remarkable success, as 68% of all students attained exceptional grades of A* and A. That each child finds the best-fit college placements reflects the school’s dedication to fostering an environment that encourages academic excellence and holistic development.

Mrs. Radhika Sinha, Principal of Aditya Birla World Academy expresses, “ABWA is dedicated to providing students with an exceptional international education. Our IBDP and A-Level programs go beyond boundaries, fostering a deep understanding of our shared humanity, preparing students for higher education, and nurturing a strong sense of social responsibility. In today’s interconnected world, these curricula cultivate global-mindedness, critical thinking, and the courage to challenge conventional notions. Within our comprehensive educational framework, students can pursue their passions and become active, empowered learners.”

Both the IBDP and Cambridge A-Level programs are highly rigorous and designed to prepare students for top-tier global higher education. The curricula are meticulously crafted to instil values and essential life skills in students.

In the previous academic year, ABWA students secured numerous offers of acceptance from universities across various countries such as Canada, Ireland, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, The United States of America & India. This included the much sought-after Ivy League institutions such as Brown University, Cornell University, and many more.

Important Details:

Applications should be submitted on ABWA’s website.

This will be followed by an assessment exam, the details of which would be available on the website.

https://www.adityabirlaworldacademy.com/&https://www.adityabirlaworldacademy.com/admissions-online-admissions

ABWA also offers merit-based scholarships for students seeking admission to Grade 11 (IBDP and A-Level). These scholarships will be awarded based on well-defined criteria. To avail of the scholarships, candidates must submit the Merit Scholarship Application Form (MSAF) along with the completed admission form. Applicants will be evaluated based on their previous academic records, performance in a group discussion and critical thinking test, and subsequent meetings with the Chairperson and the panellists.