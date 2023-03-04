Aditya Birla World Academy Presents First package of Female Reproductive System Models Customized Specially For Visually Impaired Students

Mumbai, March 2023: As part of a unique, joint initiative between Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), one of India’s leading international schools and Ujaas, a social enterprise, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust engaged in promoting menstrual health, both under the aegis of Aditya Birla Education Trust, a delegation from ABWA visited Smt. Kamla Mehta School for the Blind presented the first package of female reproductive system models customized specifically for the needs of visually impaired girls. The models are intended for use by Ujaas trainers in their initiative to drive menstrual hygiene and awareness among Indian girls who lack access to such education. In the first phase, students made 40 models and would continue to do so as per the requirement from the Ujaas team.

Female reproductive system models currently available in the market are not designed to accommodate the needs of the visually impaired, which prevents them from understanding the system. ABWA students have created a distinctive model which uses recycled cardboard and is texturized to facilitate learning by touch. Using the models, trainers from Ujaas conducted a menstrual hygiene workshop for the visually impaired, at Smt. Kamla Mehta School for the Blind. This is the first of a series of such workshops they have conducted in Mumbai and plan to conduct such workshops across Maharashtra.

Discussing the initiative, Radhika Sinha, Principal, Aditya Birla World Academy, said: “I am extremely gratified by, and proud of, the innovative idea developed by ABWA students, which demonstrates their clever use of design thinking to solve a real-world, but very underrated, social challenge. At ABWA, we encourage our students to think deeply about the world around them and take the lead in driving lasting social impact. Our collaboration with Ujaas to drive menstrual hygiene awareness is in line with our emphasis on developing creative thinkers and great leaders who will work to promote inclusivity and create a unified, holistically-aware society.”