ADMISSION ALERT: Indian School of Hospitality invites applications for Diploma in Culinary Arts

New Delhi: The Indian School of Hospitality announces admissions for their two Diploma programmes – Culinary Arts and Pastry and Bakery. The programmes are designed to ensure that students develop a well-balanced skillset for success not just for today, but right throughout their careers. Both the Diploma programmes are curated in academic partnership with AtSunrice GlobalChef Academy, Singapore.

Students will be learning from industry experts with international experience along every step of their journey. They will have the opportunity to study for 9 months in India at the ISH campus, followed by 3 months of studies in Singapore with AtSunrice. After this they go for a 6-month overseas industrial attachment with a leading brand in Singapore, where they undergo paid internship and apply their learning into practical real-life setting. ISH will assist students with all their legal preparations in order to continue their programme in Singapore.

Alternatively, students can also opt for an Intensive Culinary Arts Programme in India where they study for 9 months at the Indian School of Hospitality in Gurugram, India, and later choose to specialise for 3 months.

Eligibility

• Passion for culinary arts/bakery & pastry arts

• At least 18 years old

•Students who have completed their Class XII or equivalent

• IELTS 5.5 / TOEFL 46-59 / WPLN Level 5 or at least 75% in English in XIIth standard exams

• Graduates, professionals and PG students planning to change paths and pursue a career or venture in the exciting world of culinary arts

Admission Fee: 65,000

How to apply: Visit https://www.ish.edu.in/programmes/admissions-process/how-to-apply