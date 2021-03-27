Admission Alert: Indian School of Hospitality invites applications for Summer Experience Programme Package

New Delhi: The Indian School of Hospitality announces admissions for their Summer Experience Programme. This unique programme offers a glimpse into life of an ISH student and provides the opportunity to get an insider’s guide into the exciting world of hospitality and culinary arts.

The programme will offer exclusive workshops conducted by industry experts and experienced chefs during the day while the evenings would see a lot of fun social activities that will help one get familiar with their batchmates. Additional benefits will comprise of welcome lunch, shuttle to and from the campus to their respective hotel accommodations.

Students will be connected with successful industry experts including celebrity chefs, bespoke artisans and other professionals who have made an impact on these industries along with some unforgettable experiences, incredible friendships, and a passion to pursue their ambitions within the world of hospitality and culinary arts with ISH.

Eligibility

• Age groups between 13-18 years

• Good command over English language

• Outgoing nature with a curiosity to explore future opportunities

• Urge to learn and create lasting memories

Duration: 5 days

● Batch 1 – 13th to 17th April 2021

● Batch 2 – 15th to 19th June 2021

Admission Fee: INR 50,000 + Taxes

How to apply: Visit https://www.ish.edu.in/programmes/admissions-process/how-to-apply