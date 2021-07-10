Admission Alert – JKBS invites applications for Limited seats against withdrawals for PGDM 2021-2023

Delhi NCR: JK Business School (JKBS), a leading B-School in the country anchored by JK Organization is inviting applications for Limited seats against withdrawals for PGDM 2021-2023. Candidates are requested to fill the application form in an online format from its website latest by 10th July 2021. JKBS is India’s first B-School to have introduced business simulation game as an important criterion with a weightage of 20% in the upcoming PGDM admission. It gives an opportunity to students to get into the shoes of business professionals and analyse their analytical skills, thinking and problem solving approach across various functional areas of business processes. While up until now the selection criterion of PGDM course was based on general aptitude tests, with the advancement in technology it is also helps assessing the business acumen of the candidates.

The PGDM programme of JK Business School (JKBS) is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. The program lasts six trimesters, spread over two years, with a summer internship of two months in between the two years. It is a high rigour, content rich, and autonomous program, valued for being in sync with the dynamic requirements of the industry. Students graduating in this program are in great demand by the corporate as they are job-ready.

Eligibility & Admission Criteria

Students having a 3 year bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with minimum 50% aggregate marks recognized by the Association of Indian Universities/ University Grant Commission are eligible for post graduate studies in Management. Candidates appearing in the final year of their bachelor’s degree are also eligible, provided that they complete all formalities of their examinations before the month of September/ as per their university date sheet. Such candidates, on selection, will be given provisional admission subject to successful passing or completion of the bachelor’s degree examination and submission of required documents in the admissions office. Non-fulfillment of the above condition will result in the cancellation of the provisional admission.

It is compulsory for students to appear in National Entrance Exams such as CAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ XAT/ GMAT and their equivalent. The validity of such exams is for ONE year only.

Selection Procedure

The admission to JKBS Programs is carried out in two stages.

Stage 1: (Short listing): The short listing of candidates for MSG -WAT- PI is done on the basis of Entrance Score percentiles. The minimum cut-off percentile is decided based on the number of candidates to be shortlisted.

Stage 2: (MSG -WAT- PI): The shortlisted candidates go through the following process:

Management Simulation Game (MSG): A Candidate will be provided credentials (login details) for playing MSG which is available on JKBS website. Candidates will be required to play the game for one day. After playing and successfully submitting the game, the candidate will be required to complete the assessment on the link provided to him. The focus will be to test your critical thinking, analytical ability, ability to understand and apply basic business concepts; in all assessment of the business acumen of candidates.

Writing Ability Test (WAT): Candidates will be shared with a video link. Candidate will be required to watch the video and express his/ her thoughts in 200- 250 words. WAT shall test his/ her written expression, creativity and clarity of thought. The duration of the video will be 17 minutes and the submission of responses will be done within an hour.

Personal Interview (PI): Thereafter candidates will be invited for a personal interview. A panel of experts will interview the candidates for 25- 30 minutes. The focus will be to test learning attitude, aptitude, aspirations, communication skills, clarity of thoughts and ability to handle situations.

The final selection will be made on the basis of a candidates’ overall performance in the National Entrance Exams such as CAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ XAT/ GMAT or their equivalent, all above-mentioned tests MSG- PI- WAT and past academic record.

Prospectus and Application

A candidate is required to fill an application form by paying a non-refundable fee of INR.1000. After applying for admission, the candidate will be contacted by the JKBS admissions office to undergo the PGDM admission process. The candidate will be required to login from the website using his credentials to complete his selection process.

Fee Structure

The fee structure for the course is INR 5, 99,100 and an INR 10,000 refundable security deposit.

Commenting on the PGDM program at JKBS, Prof (Dr.) Sanjiv Marwah, Director, JK Business School said, “JKBS provides an arena for exponential growth in all dimensions ranging from academics, industry-academia interface, sports, and cultural activities and so on for its students. The core pedagogy of JKBS involves hands-on experience by maneuvering case studies, applications based on real industry data, live projects, and an extensive industry connect via industry veterans handling academic delivery. PGDM course at JKBS offers specialization modules to students for their development and makes them job-ready candidates for leading MNCs and Corporates, as well as sharpens their entrepreneurial skills for a bright future ahead.”

The PGDM programme at JKBS prepares students for a rewarding career ahead. The two years course focuses on subjects like Finance, Marketing, Human resources, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing & Analytics, Logistics and Global business. Apart from this, the course encompasses soft and hard modules like Placement Preparatory Program Communicative English, Outbound Team Building Program, Industry Interaction, Personality and Soft Skills Development, Corporate Etiquettes, Entrepreneurship, Financial Planning for Young Investors, ERP / SAP Module, Six Sigma Certification, Project Management Skills, Digital Marketing. Students can also earn credits through various workshops in the latest technologies in demand in the corporate such as Fintech, SAP, Digital Farming and many more. Reputed companies and MNCs visit the campus for placements and students are offered placement assistance through the corporate resource centre. The highest package for our PGDM graduates has been 12.4 lacs.