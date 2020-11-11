Admissions open in IIIT Delhi for M.Tech. (CSE, ECE, & CB) programs (Winter Session)

IIIT Delhi, one of India’s most renowned technological institutes, has recently announced that admissions are now open for M.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE), and Computational Biology (CB).

The Institute feels that to address the needs of the industry, which today requires more specialized manpower as each field is getting more complex, it is desirable to provide specializations within CSE and ECE in the M.Tech. program. For this, the Institute permits a student to do an “M.Tech.” or “M.Tech. with specialization”. M.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) offers specialization in Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, Information Security, and Mobile Computing. M.Tech. (Electronics and Communications Engineering) also offers specializations in VLSI & Embedded Systems, and Communication and Signal Processing.

M.Tech. (CB) The program strives for rigorous training in theoretical and computational approaches (for solving real-life biological problems) and includes algorithms and programming, fundamentals of biology, genetics, bioinformatics, systems and synthetic biology, mathematical modelling, stochastic simulations, and biophysics.

While tentative vacancies are announced; the final vacancies will be announced on 13th November 2020. As per the tentative seat matrix, M.Tech. (CSE) offers 12 seats through GATE, M.Tech. (ECE) offers 16 seats through GATE and 3 through non-GATE seats. There are 10 seats in M.Tech (CB) that the aspiring candidates will be competing for.

Candidates who are interested in taking admissions in the M.Tech. programs can visit the website for more information and eligibility and process of application.

https://iiitd.ac.in/admission/mtech/2020

IMPORTANT DATES

Last date & time for online applications November 22, 2020, 5 PM Announcement of shortlisted candidates November 23, 2020 Online Interview of fresh applicants November 24-25, 2020 Publication of Merit List (CSE, ECE & CB) November 26, 2020 Starting of Refresher Classes December 14, 2020 (Tentative) Starting of the Winter Semester 2020-21 January 11, 2021

IIIT Delhi is one of the country’s most popular institutes, and there are droves of students that aspire to become a part of its legacy. There are about 1900 students consisting of about 1250 B.Tech. students, about 450 M.Tech. students and about 185 Ph.D. scholars. In a short span of time, the institute has established itself as a hub for technology enthusiasts.

QS BRICS University Ranking has placed IIIT Delhi at 41st place in QS Ranking India, 2020 and 192 in BRICS Region, 2019. The institute is accredited by NAAC at A level and is also approved by UGC and AICTE. The institute offers a vibrant and active campus life which inspires a healthy learning environment coupled with ample opportunities to grow holistically.