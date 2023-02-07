After UPSC, Physics Wallah ventures into MPSC prep to deliver in-depth training to students

7th February 2023: PW (Physics Wallah), India’s leading and most affordable edtech platform, has entered the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) prep domain with the launch of MPSC Wallah. Building on its promise – ‘Student hai jahaan, PW hai wahaan – the platform is offering a comprehensive preparation opportunity to students.

Slated tentatively for 4th June 2023 (prelims) and 30th Sep 2023 (mains), the MPSC exams are sought after by several aspirants. Around 20 lakh students prepare and about 3-4 lakh students appear every year. While around 6000 students qualify for mains, MPSC Wallah aims to increase this number by offering a course that prepares students with quality content and end-to-end preparation.

After gaining a strong foothold with UPSC Wallah, PW will build on the highest quality content, India’s top-renowned faculty, and teaching expertise to train students across Maharashtra. With top-notch mentorship and subject-matter expertise, the platform will offer the industry’s best preparation. The course is also made affordable in line with PW’s core promise of widespread accessibility, with prelims preparation being free and mains preparation available at disruptive pricing.

Through the course, students will get access to detailed class notes, mock tests, live lectures, mentorship programs, test series, doubt-solving discussions and problem-solving sessions, daily practice papers, weekly tests, and access to magazines like Manthan – Current Affairs Gatiman- History of Maharashtra, and Sampurn- Science & technology. PW also responded to student demand by conducting an offline counselling session for aspirants at its Vidyapeeth center at FS Road, Pune.

Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, of PW (Physics Wallah), said, “The launch of MPSC Wallah will help PW expand its ambit and offer affordable and holistic preparation for a number of competitive exams. The MPSC exams are one of the most challenging and critical exams for students in Maharashtra and we look forward to creating success stories through our top quality affordable and accessible course available in Marathi language.”

PW’s UPSC Wallah is already a big hit among students. The vertical offers multiple courses for the 2023 and 2024 UPSC exams in Hindi, English, and ‘Hinglish’, starting at Rs 7000. There are three live batches: Prahaar, Sankalp, and Titan, covering subjects like history, geography, economy, polity, environment, science, and current affairs.

MPSC Wallah is being launched on similar lines of providing students with high-quality course material and sessions at an affordable price.

PW is on a growth spree, having forayed into several competitive exams, including state boards, GATE, CDS, NDA, UPSC, CTET, SSC, CDS, Railways, Banking, CA, Commerce, MBA, and more, apart from JEE and NEET preparation. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and tech skilling.