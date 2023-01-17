AIC-JKLU celebrates National Startup Day

Jaipur, Jan 2022: AIC-JKLU (Atal Incubation Centre- JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur), in collaboration with Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, JK Lakshmipat University, and MHRD IIC Council, organized a Round Table Discussion on “Rajasthan Ecosystem & its Policies” and a “Technology-driven Project Showcase” at the campus of AIC-JKLU, Jaipur on 16th January 2023.

The event witnessed the participation of over 170 students and 20 faculty members from across Rajasthan. The technology-driven project showcase had the Top 20 selected ideas from JKLU’s Institute of Engineering & Technology. The vision behind the event was to bring every level of start-up ecosystem stakeholders, especially at the early idea stage. The event aimed to bring the spirit of entrepreneurship at a younger age and promote collaboration, to bring a more robust model of startup support system at the institutional level in Rajasthan. Student support enablers included E-Cells, Incubators, School Tinkering Labs, etc.

AIC-JKLU is one of the 4 Atal Incubation Centres supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, in Rajasthan and is hosted at JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur. It is one of the top-performing AICs in the Atal Innovation Network. With the vision to build a robust start-up ecosystem with academic research backing in Jaipur, it has built a strong network of incubated startups with more than 55 startups associated, where more than 500 Jobs have been created to date. It has created a robust platform for startups to grow and perform, by helping more than 35 startups lock investments from across the globe, aiding investments exceeding INR 2 Crores. To date, AIC-JKLU-associated startups have been featured in various reports and have been among the top 100 Startups to watch in the Country and the top 75 Women-Led Startups in the Country. AIC-JKLU has access to the Startup SEED Fund Scheme, which can be availed by start-ups under the Startup India mission.