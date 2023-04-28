AICTE and Employability.life signs MoU to prepare students for the Digital Economy workplaces

New Delhi: 28-04-2023

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) signed an MoU with the global career development organization, Employability.life. Objective of signing this MoU is to provide better employability outcomes by introducing experience in their education, thus helping the demands of the constantly changing workplaces.

The agreement will enable all affiliated AICTE institutions, to extend online career development webinars to their students and faculty which are inspired by strategic behavioral skills such as Growth Mindset, Influence, Digital Intelligence, Career Intelligence & Cultural Intelligence. Employability.Life deals with future of work solutions and hence all the topics under the scope of work in the MOU are aligned to workplace readiness, future jobs, and job roles aligned to the digital economy.

Professor T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, said an emphasis on faculty development training on building digital economy leadership and education ecosystem through community building through this MoU. Students and stakeholders should be prepared for future jobs and job roles assigned to Industry 4.0 students should be provided better employability outcomes by introducing experience in their education thus cater the needs of the changing workplaces.

Supriyo Chaudhuri, Co-founder and CEO of Employability.life, said “Employability.life is built to ensure that the benefits of digital prosperity are widely spread. The Indian colleges will produce the majority of the global Technical workforce in the years to come. Therefore, by working with the AICTE, we are not only offering a future-proof education system for the Indian students but also building a global solution for the Digital Economy”.

Raja Dasgupta, Executive VP, Employability.life, said “Our MoU with AICTE will enable us to assist education institutions all around India through career development sessions, Faculty development, and closer industry-academia partnership. This will assist our partner institutions to realize the vision set out in India’s National Education Policy 2020.”

Professor Duncan Bentley, President and Vice-Chancellor of Federation University, Australia and member of the Employability.life board and Marketa Mojzisova, Co-founder and Vice President of Employability.life were also present at the signing. Dr. Mamta Rani Agarwal, Advisor-I stated about the needs of industry 4.0 and discussed career cultural intelligence in detail.