AICTE Study Material Now Accessible Overseas

New Delhi : Jan, 2023: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has adopted the Creative Common Licences (Attribution-Non Commercial-Share Alike 4.0) which will help making the AICTE study material easily accessible for both Indian as well as overseas students. The license has been adopted in alignment with the UNESCO resolution dated November 25, 2019 (Paris, France), on Open Educational Resources (OER).

This also makes the AICTE study material now Open Eduational Resources compliant, which not only respects the intellectual property rights of the copyright owner but also provides permissions granting the public the rights to access, re-use, re-purpose, adapt and redistribute educational materials.

Presently, the license has been adopted for the II year books uploaded in e-Kumbh portal in English as well as other Indian Languages. In future, the remaining books of II year and books of III & IV year, in English as well as 12 other Indian Languages will also be released under the above license.

The above licensing is in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 – Quality Education, as enshrined by United Nations to transform our world and enable thousands of students, faculty and institutions across the world to use quality engineering books developed by AICTE under the CC-BY-NC-SA 4.0 license.

Professor T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE said that the CC-BY-NC-SA 4.0 licensing to the AICTE books will enable millions of the Indian and overseas students to access the quality material developed by AICTE for their study and classroom teaching. “It will allow others to copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format, remix, transform and build upon the material for any non-commercial purpose,” the chairman said.

The (AICTE) had initiated technical book writing scheme in the year 2021, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, to provide the engineering course material in 12 different Indian Languages – Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Urdu and Malayalam.

AICTE had started original book writing in English for the first year and then its translation in 12 Indian languages, post original writing, as per AICTE’s model curriculum and Outcome-based Education Model.

AICTE also developed an AICTE e-Kumbh portal for uploading e-books after completion. The e-Kumbh portal was launched by the Hon’ble President of India at Bhubaneswar in November 2022, in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha and Hon’ble Education Minister, Govt. of India along with other dignitaries.

There are 88 courses, 42 degree and 46 diploma levels in the II year and most of these technical books have been written by eminent authors from IITs, NIT etc.