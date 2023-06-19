AIM Kolkata witnessed a phenomenal response to its Summer Internship placements for MBA 2022-2024

Kolkata: Army Institute of Management (AIMK), amongst India’s premier B-Schools, announces the completion of its Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP) for its class of 115 students (26th batch) for the full-time MBA programme. AIMK has achieved 100% summer placements with a stipend for the ongoing batch of 2024. Almost 60+ domestic & international companies took part in the summer placement process.

The top recruiters in terms of the number of offers made were ITC Limited, PNB MetLife, and Pantaloons. The other Indian giants like Eveready Industries. Coal India, Kotak Mahindra, Hyphen Inc., Indus Techsu, BAGIC, etc. International companies like Analitica Global Inc (USA), StaahInc (NZ), Admitad (digital company from Germany) Roles across various sectors, including IT/analytics, Finance, Consulting, General Management, marketing, and operations, were offered to the students by the renowned recruiters across the country. Among the prominent sectors, 24% bagged SIP with FMCG companies, 15.5% in Retail, 32% in BFSI, 8% in Analytics, and 11% in Investment Banking among others.

Maj Gen VS Ranade (Retd), Director of AIMK, said “We just finished another incredibly successful summer placement cycle, with summer internship placements getting completed well before the beginning of the 2 months internship period from April 02, 2023. The institute has distinguished itself as a beacon and is a testament to the caliber of future leaders that AIMK has to offer to the various sectors. We are extremely appreciative to all of our recruiters & students for showcasing such strong performance and to the placement team for the facilitating the SIP process.”

AIM Kolkata has continued its legacy of 25+ years of nurturing and preparing aspiring business leaders as industry-ready professionals in the Army way. The B-school has recently announced 100% placements for its 25th batch (2021-2023) for their 2-year flagship MBA programme.