Airhostess training- a perfect platform to foray into your dream career By Ms Neetu Pavan Manikatalia, Managing Director, Fashionista Airhostess Academy

In recent times, India has witnessed a massive growth in the aviation market and the IATA has predicted that by 2024 India would be the third-largest aviation in the world. Travelling through the skies is no more luxury now. With the onslaught of the middle class in air travelling and the conspicuous drop in airfare, The Indian Aviation market has burgeoned in double-figure in the last couple of years. Simultaneously, the international aviation market has been also seen spreading their wings.

However, the aviation industry went through a considerable amount of chaos in the past, the future still is on the bright side, thanks to new entrants in the industry, rapid urbanization and the increased disposable income of common man. Interestingly, now the government has also started paying heed in this regard and started taking positive moves like building infrastructure, airports and making the conditions favourable for airlines. Airports like Hindon near Delhi, Navi Mumbai International airport is instances of the efforts taken in the right direction. As more and more airports are being built up and the increased demand from smaller cities is shooting up, we will continue to see growth in the aviation sector. A number of reforms and regulations have been brought in, giving the most needed push to the aviation sector.

If we go with the estimates then it’s likely that the country will witness 300 million passenger departure through a movement of 6 million aircraft by the calendar year 2030. The growth rate in the aviation sector is suggestive of a bigger requirement in the workforce, thus a really bright career opportunity could be seen in the times to come.

