AISECT Group of Universities (AGU) announces admissions for the academic year 2022 – 2023

India, May 25, 2022 – AISECT Group of Universities, India’s leading higher education group invites students for admissions in the current academic year. Aspiring students can apply for the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination to gain admissions to courses across streams. Established in 2006, the AISECT Group of Universities is the only higher education group in India to focus on regular course curriculum, student employability, as well as skill-based courses alongside regular academics along in addition to B.Voc & M.Voc courses that are offered.

From the past 37 years, AISECT Group of Universities have been untiringly reaching out to the remotest corners of the country to empower people, generate employment for the youth and unfold entrepreneurial initiatives. AISECT Group offers its students a range of opportunities through its extensive industry linkages and expertise in entrepreneur development. AISECT Group has created 15000 Entrepreneurs with 20 Lakh Students trained by AISECT so far. More than 10 Lakh Students have been placed, 5 Higher Education campuses established and 22 States covered under Skill Development Projects.

AISECT Group of Universities curriculum is in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP). Overall development and value-based education are at the very core of AISECT’s overall vision. The NEP focused courses include forward looking offerings like Foreign Language, Yoga, Personality development, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Communication skills & Organic Agriculture, etc. The university’s core curriculum is designed with equal importance given to knowledge delivery and research and with a view to hone communication and personality development, thereby making students job ready.

The AISECT Group of Universities invites applications for their premier universities which include, Rabindranath Tagore University in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dr. C.V. Raman University in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Dr. C.V. Raman University in Vaishali (Bihar), Dr. C.V. Raman University in Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) and the AISECT University in Hazaribagh (Jharkhand).

Speaking on the admissions, Mr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Director of AISECT highlights “We look forward to yet another fruitful admission season for all the Universities under AISECT Group of Universities. As we build the higher education and skilling landscape in India, our focus will remain on providing a level-playing field for students to gain meaningful education and unparalleled job opportunities. We endeavour to foster the next generation talent along with a strong emphasis on social and economic development of the nation.”

Rabindranath Tagore University in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)- RNTU is India’s first skill-based university offering 117 programmes at UG, PG, and doctoral levels under 12 major faculties, including Engineering & Technology, Commerce, Management, Humanities & Liberal Arts, Mass Communication & Journalism, Computer science & IT, Agriculture, Science, Law, B.Voc. | M. Voc., Nursing & Paramedical Science, and Education. The innovative courses offered by the University focus on making students industry ready offers a plethora of benefits like earning while you work option, a real-time work environment for effective simulation training and flexible course selection.

Dr. C.V. Raman University in Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) – CVRU Bilaspur University offers short-term skill development courses to students in addition to their regular courses through its CVRUNSDC Academy for Skill Development. The University offers degree in courses such as engineering & technology, education, information technology, law, commerce, journalism and mass & comm., pharmacy, arts and science etc.

The courses offered by the University focus on making students industry ready and offer a plethora of benefits like earn while you work option, a real-time work environment for effective simulation training and flexible course selection. B.Voc courses are also available across other upcoming sectors like Automobile Servicing, IT Application Development, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Construction, Life Science, Production Technology and AC & Refrigeration to name a few. The extensive industry linkages of AISECT have helped CVRU Bilaspur establish a robust placement cell that offers complete placement assistance to its students.

Dr. C.V. Raman University, Vaishali (Bihar) – Dr. C.V. Raman University (CVRU), a part of the renowned AISECT Group of Universities (AGU), situated in the Vaishali district of Bihar, announces admissions for its prestigious, skill-based Undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes. CVRU Bihar is a leading institute dedicated to excellence in education and research to develop a holistic learning ecosystem. As one of the first Skill-based universities in Bihar, CVRU offers a plethora of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses across six streams that include – Engineering & Technology, Commerce & Management, Arts & Humanities, Science, Computer Science & IT, Agriculture and Yoga.

Dr. C.V. Raman University, Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) – CVRU Khandwa is a leading institute dedicated to excellence in education and research to develop a holistic learning ecosystem. As one of the first Skill-based universities in MP, CVRU offers a plethora of Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses across 8 streams that include –Commerce, Management, Arts, Science, Computer Science & IT, Agriculture, Paramedical & School of Education. The University is recognized under section 2 (f) of the UGC Act and approved by AICTE New Delhi. It is also a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

AISECT University, Hazaribagh, (Jharkhand) – AISECT University (AU) was established in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand in 2016 as the district’s first private University and the first Skills University in the State. Being a part of the AISECT Group, the AISECT Jharkhand University is also a skill-based university to bridge the skill gap in the available workforce and the industry requirements. Its partnership with government policies like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana is visible in the curriculum where the students have the option to opt for two skill courses each semester.