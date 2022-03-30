AISECT Group of Universities announces examination dates for the AISECT Joint Entrance Exam (AJEE) 2022

New Delhi, 30th March 2022: The AISECT Group of Universities, India’s leading higher education group has announced the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination for the academic year 2022-23. AISECT Joint Entrance Examination (AJEE) is conducted for admissions to Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; Dr C.V. Raman University, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh; AISECT University, Hazaribagh; Jharkhand, Dr C.V. Raman University, Vaishali; Bihar and Dr C.V. Raman University, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The all-India exam will be held online from April 1st – to April 30th 2022. The entrance test will be held for programmes under the Faculties of Engineering, Education, Law, Management, Agriculture, Nursing and Paramedical across all five universities of the Group.

Online registration for AJEE is available in two modes. The candidates can register on AISECT’s online portal ajee.aisectonline.com and pay the application fee for further process. Students can also register through AISECT centres. Aspiring students can register using their phone number and email Id, an application fee of INR 500 will be charged for the enrolment process. The results of the exam will be declared on 7th May’2022.

The two–hour exam will be conducted virtually and the questions will be based on the common minimum syllabus taught in different state boards. Based on the overall performance and aptitude, candidates will be offered admission. A merit list of candidates will be published online, further to which, shortlisted candidates will be invited for counselling sessions to complete the admission process.

The AISECT Group of Universities is India’s leading higher education group whose mission is to establish world-class and affordable universities at locations that are in dire need of a quality higher education ecosystem. The Group’s core ideology across all its higher education endeavours is to groom its students into responsible, proficient and ethical professionals. With over three decades of unparalleled experience in skill development and job placement, the Group offers its students immense opportunities through its extensive industry linkages and expertise in the entrepreneurship sector.