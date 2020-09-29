ALS collaborated with Shree Vishwakarma Skill University launches B-VOC in Public Services Courses

29th September 2020: Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), India’s very first Skill University enters into collaboration with ALS(Alternative learning system ltd), the largest coaching network of the country to provide a graduation course for the students interested in administrative services and government jobs from the state of Haryana and the rest of India.

The Initiative is to prepare the students of state and country for Union public services commission and state public services, commission exams, administrative & other government jobs in its 3-year program termed as B.voc. This effort is to provide a graduation degree along with training and coaching for the aspired government jobs with a focus on All India Services/ Central/state civil services. ALS and SVSU term it as “Graduation beyond your Dreams”. ALS has future plan to establish a VSAT centre at Gurugram, Haryana and later convert it into a reputed college for skill development affiliated to SVSU.

Shri Raj Nehru, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, said that SVSU is India’s first government skill university and affiliating university for all universities and colleges of Haryana in the domain of skills. The objective to establish this university is to facilitate jobs including government jobs like civil services particularly for youth of Haryana and promote skill, entrepreneurship development, skill-based education and research in the emerging areas.

Sri Manish Gautam, Chief Executive Director, ALS said, The Unique B-VOC in public services course being rolled out by SVSU in association with ALS. This graduate program will also prepare the youth with skills to face the real world with confidence. Continuous interaction with academia, soft skills trainer, bureaucrats, corporate leaders, development sector professionals, and industries at ALS and SVSU will help the students evolve and develop life skills.

Shri Jojo Mathew, Managing Director, ALS, commented: The ALS is one of India’s finest learning institutions established with an aim to develop as the final destination for all IAS training programs. The core philosophy of bringing learning to the education makes ALS standout.