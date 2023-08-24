Amazon India continues to shape future of Machine Learning, launches the 3rd edition of Machine Learning Summer School

24 August 2023: Amazon India today launched the third edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School, an immersive program that aims to provide students the opportunity to learn key ML technologies from Scientists at Amazon, making them industry-ready for a career in machine learning. The free educational course will be conducted over four weekends in September covering eight modules that will provide students an opportunity to gain skills on key ML topics. These include Supervised Learning, Deep Neural Networks, Probabilistic Graphical Models, Dimensionality Reduction, and Unsupervised Learning, with a focus on fostering a strong foundation in both theoretical concepts and practical applications.

Rajeev Rastogi, Vice President of international Machine Learning, at Amazon, says, “Amazon ML Summer School is designed to build a strong foundation in key ML technologies over and above academics and is a step towards assisting students to chart out careers in ML. Our aim is to provide participating students with best-in-class training on a broad range of topics that are at the core of modern Machine Learning, from fundamentals to state-of-the-art. The tutorial sessions, which cover the right mix of theoretical and practical knowledge, will be delivered by Amazon ML scientists, who are experts in their field. For the past few years, we’ve received a great response from students which has encouraged us to make this program more robust and relevant for students. This program will be a platform to help foster ML excellence and strive towards developing applied science skills in young talent.”

Diverging from conventional approaches that emphasize theory, Amazon’s ML Summer School offers a unique application-focused learning method. Participants not only grasp theoretical concepts but also gain hands-on experience, preparing them for real-world challenges. The program’s distinctive curriculum integrates practical applications, equipping learners with both knowledge and practical skills. Moreover, Amazon’s ML Summer School stands out as it assimilates existing science curricula in universities with industry trends, and prioritizes practical learning, catering to students with varying ML backgrounds.

Since its pilot in 2021, the Amazon ML Summer School has rapidly evolved, demonstrating exceptional growth. The inaugural program saw participation from over 3500 students, with the top 300+ students earning the opportunity to partake. Building on this success, the program expanded in 2022, attracting over 17,500 registrations from engineering students across India. Out of these, a select group of 2880 students were invited to join the program. This year it is being expanded to include engineering students enrolled in any recognized institute in India and will see a bigger class size.

ML Summer School is open to all engineering students enrolled in Bachelor’s/Master’s/Ph.D. degree from any recognized institute of India and are expected to graduate in 2024 or 2025. Eligible students will be required to take an online assessment focused on basic ML concepts and math fundamentals on topics such as probability, statistics, and linear algebra. The top 3000 students are then enrolled to ML Summer School, where they cover eight modules in classroom sessions over four weekends, each session followed by live Q&A sessions with scientists at Amazon.

As the Amazon ML Summer School enters its next phase, Amazon India remains committed to nurturing excellence in machine learning and preparing the future leaders of the technology industry. To learn more about Amazon ML Summer School, visit: https://amazonmlsummerschoolindia.splashthat.com/