Ambassador David Friedman to Serve as Chairman of the Ariel University Foundation

5 March 2023

Ariel University Foundation in the United States proudly announces that former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has agreed to serve as its chairman.

The Ariel University Foundation is dedicated to supporting the advancement and expansion of higher education at Ariel University, supporting its breakthrough research and its academic excellence.

“Ariel University’s unique position as a provider of higher education and medical services to all residents of the region makes it singular in its ability to influence the region for the benefit of all”, remarked Ambassador Friedman upon accepting the position of chairman.

In addition to Ambassador Friedman, Mr. Arnold Schlesinger, who supports the University’s “Schlesinger Family Particle Accelerator Center”, Israel’s only university particle accelerator center, will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Foundation.

Mr. Bobby Brown, Ariel University’s Senior Vice-President stated that, “The Ariel University Foundation’s new leadership, with their vast experience, energy and strategic thinking will contribute greatly to the continued success and development of Ariel University. It has become renowned for its innovative research and educational excellence for the benefit of its 17,000 students who represent the mosaic of Israeli society.”

Ariel University congratulates and looks forward to working with Ambassador Friedman and Arnold Schlesinger on advancing Ariel University’s schools, faculties, and research centers for the benefit of the State of Israel and all its citizens.

For information regarding the Foundation or donations, please contact Abigail Szymkiewicz at +972 3 937 1418 or abigailsz@ariel.ac.il.