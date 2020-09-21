Amity University Gurugram Advancements & Modern Innovations in Engineering and Technology

Amity School of Engineering & Technology (ASET), Amity University Haryana (AUH) organized its National Virtual Conference on “Advancements & Modern Innovations in Engineering and Technology (AMIET-2020)”. The conference was technically sponsored by the Gurugram Chapter of the Computer Society of India (CSI). The AMIET-2020 was conceptualized and materialized by the organizing chair Prof. (Dr.) S. N. Sridhara, Director (ASET) under the guidance and motivation of the patrons of the conference, namely, Hon’ble Founder President Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. Aseem K. Chauhan, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) P. B. Sharma, Hon’ble Deputy-Vice-Chancellor Maj. Gen. B. S. Suhag (Retd.) and Hon’ble Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Padmakali Banerjee. The inaugural session of the conference commenced with the virtual lighting of lamp as light symbolizes the absence of darkness, grief and unhappiness.

The vision and driving force behind the conduct of the conference were to provide a virtual platform for the researchers, scholars, academicians and students for dissemination and exchange of information, ideas and novel innovations, especially during this ongoing global pandemic time.

Dr. Arun K Tripathi, Director General, National Institute of Solar Energy, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt of India, emphasized on planning, development and implementation of solar power plant installations, Renewable energy generations, energy-efficient green buildings, waste management and public awareness in the country. He elaborated on how solar industrial uprising gave birth to industrial, technological and economic plethora towards growth and prosperous competence building of the nation. He further affirmed that solar industry globalists have combined innovation with economic development, sectoral transformations and self-reliant productive strategy of the human community. As an environmental metaphor, he sensitized to bridge the gap between science, technology, societal aspirations with responsible research and innovation globally.

Shri R. K. Vyas, President CSI & Dr. Brijesh Kumar, Head, CSI, Gurgaon Chapter, Prof A.K Nayak, Immediate Past President, CSI, addressed the august gathering with their words of wisdom and congratulated Amity fraternity to organize such rebellious online event helping in digital knowledge sharing and concept framing among researchers and scientists globally. They stressed upon the importance of blended teaching-learning as a paradigm shift in education and overall development of the country.

Prof P B Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Haryana, marked his presence with an ecstatic and vibrant note and congratulated Amity School of Engineering & Technology for organizing AMIET-2020 in Amity University Haryana. He expressed how necessary the knowledge sharing, learning, research, innovation and capacity building are, to provide an alternative framework for the economic and evolutionary development of the country. Prof Sharma emphasized on the role of engineering & Technology for societal development, prosperity, empowering humanity, enhancing quality and standard of life for current and upcoming generations. He accentuates the importance of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Robotics, Industry 4.0, Industry 5.0, Solar energy, environmental and sustainable evolution, indoor and outdoor air quality, through men, machine, architecture and innovative genius minds of todays and tomorrow. Further, he highlighted marketing & media, patenting, research, innovation and industrial development as the phenomenal tools for strengthening the economy, nation-building and to emerge India as a vibrant, prosperous, healthy and safe habitat for all.

Integrating the concept of research, innovation, blended learning with the digitalization of education in today’s era, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Padmakali Banerjee expressed her deep concern for vitalizing researchers and young minds in education, development and quality-driven skills for technological advancements across the globe. She announced September as a month of innovation & enthusiasm on the path of patenting, research publications, and thinking beyond innovation to conceptualize our dreams in this world. She proudly mentioned about Swami Vivekanand who delivered a heart touching speech in Chicago to reflect the culture, religion & scientific credentials of our India, in the month of September only.

Dr. S. N. Sridhara concluded his hope that such platforms would give a pool of innovative and revolutionary ideas to curb the challenges occurring in technical growth and development of the country.

All the honourable dignitaries on the dais released conference proceeding published with ISBN in collaboration with CSI Gurgaon Chapter. The conference received 150+ papers and posters from 20 different colleges and Universities. The conference proceedings will also be submitted to the Information and Library Network Centre, to further augment the visibility and citations of these papers. Additionally, a book of abstracts is also prepared and released by the dignitaries along with conference proceedings on this auspicious day of National Conference. The technical sessions were followed by the Valedictory Session of the conference where Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof PB Sharma of AUH and Immediate Past President, CSI, Prof, A.K Nayak motivated and congratulated the participants, attendees and the organizers of the conference. Dr Rajesh Arora, Associate Professor, ME Department, AUH delivered a detailed report of the AMIET-2020 conference. He presented highlights and informed the audience about the outcome of the various events of the day. The winners of the best paper and poster presentation from each theme of the technical sessions were announced by Mr. Manish Bharti and Mr. Anuj Kumar Singh. The conference ended with a vote of thanks by Mr. Akshat Aggarwal and with a positive note and satisfaction of all stakeholders.