Amity University Gurugram organized a Panel Discussion on Power of an Effective Teacher

To discuss features and characteristics required for becoming effective teachers in education Amity University Gurugram organized a panel discussion virtually on “Power of an Effective Teacher”.

Ms. Saroj Suman Gulati, Director, Blue Bells Group of Schools, Gurugram started the discussion by enlightening Eklavya and Arjuna’s story and focused on the love and encouragement provided by the teachers to the students. She also emphasized that teachers have to be in the process of learning where reading and adaptability should be a continuous process.

Ms. Nirmal Yadav, Director- Principal, CCA School, Gurugram said, “That teacher has all the power to change the child with love. Teachers hold the responsibility of students to counsel them, making them confident and providing hand-holding.

Ms. Archana Pandey, Principal, G.D. Goenka Public School, Gurugram in her discussion said that “The way we taught students in past was totally different then the way we are teaching students now, especially after Covid situation. So, we need to plan differently for online education, we have to prepare teachers as well as students for online education also to train teachers for technology for effective teaching in online education”. “A change is required in assessment pattern, assessment & examination suffered due to unavoidable circumstances now”, she added.

Dr. Sarita V Singh, Director – RPS, International School, Behror, said “It is very important to know how we are going to educate students it matters because all teachers are having best qualities to teach students she also mentioned a Sanskrit Shalok in her talk. Teacher student bonding is very important, knowing each and every student is important for teachers.

When asked about the challenges while teaching online, Ms. Nita Arora , Principal, Shri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, Delhi answered “That the reason for online class concept has not been fully understood by the students yet, they just think it’s a change because of Covid and they just got an opportunity to not pay full attention while online class are going to be there for a while as Covid cases are increasing so it is a duty of the teacher to not make learning boring and make sure the students are attentive”.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, Director, Amity School of Liberal Arts while moderating the session said that “The teacher’s role is very challenging and difficult in pandemic times because of online education. So, how we can use the best use of it by planning the effective power of a teacher and asked interesting question from the panelist.