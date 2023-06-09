Amity University Gurugram ranked in Top 100 universities in NIRF India University Rankings-2023

In the recently released NIRF India University Rankings 2023, Amity University Gurugram, Haryana has been ranked among the Top 100 universities of India at rank number 94. AUH is among the 04 universities of the state of Haryana to figure in Top 100 universities of the country that include Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Amity University Gurugram, MDU and Chaudhary Charan Singh Agriculture University.

It’s also heartening to mention that three of our institutions namely, Amity Law School (ALS), Amity Business School (ABS) and Amity School of Engineering and Technology (ASET) of Amity University Gurugram have also been ranked in Top 100 institutions in the Country in their respective domains said Prof PB Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Gurugram.

The universities and institutions of higher learning in India are ranked by NIRF on the basis of a highly structured evaluation of parameters covering 5 major areas that include Quality of Teaching-Learning Resources (100 Marks), Funded Research Projects, Innovations and Intellectual Property Development (100 Marks), Graduate Outcomes (100 Marks), Outreach and Inclusivity (100 Marks) and Peer Perceptions (100 Marks), a total of 500 Marks. Each university is carefully evaluated on the basis of authenticated information and data submitted by the concerned universities on the NIRF portal and after thorough validation of the data and compilation of the peer response the universities in India are finally ranked under NIRF India University Ranking system. Likewise, all participating institutions are ranked in their respective domain areas using the NIRF ranking framework on all India basis.

Amity University Gurugram, besides imparting quality higher education focuses on innovations, industry relevant skills and project-based learning to foster team work and creativity. The university has has undertaken 99 higher end funded R&D projects aligned to national research missions and have filed 227 patents of high relevance to industry and society and he has to its credit the LEED Platinum Certified Green Campus, Certified by USGBC. The university campus offers world quality research and industry-integrated quality education environment that prepares its graduates to be future ready professionals empowered with 21st century skills embedded with human values of integrity, truthfulness, peace, harmony and sustainability.