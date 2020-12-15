Amity University Haryana confers Honoris Causa Doctorate on Healthcare luminary Shri Abhay Soi

Gurugram: Recognizing the importance of world quality medical services and the competence with which the healthcare allied services and hospitals in India have successfully met the challenge of Covid-19 pandemic by keeping the recovery rate at the highest in the world, at a glittering ceremony today Amity University Haryana conferred the Honorary doctorate upon Shri Abhay Soi, the Chairman and Managing Director Max Healthcare Institute for his exemplary accomplishments in the field of Healthcare services and for his unmatched leadership acumen for business restructuring.

Presiding over the Virtual Convocation, the Chancellor of Amity University Haryana Dr. Aseem Chauhan said that the vision of the Founding Father of Amity to make India a Knowledge Superpower by providing world quality education and research in the various states of India and in a great many countries abroad has largely been fulfilled. Amity lays a great emphasis on academia-industry partnership for accelerated growth of high-quality R&D and for industry and society relevant innovations. He expressed his immense happiness in having Shri Soi at today’s special convocation that is organized to celebrate his eminence.

Responding to the honour Shri Abhay Soi said, he considers it a matter of high honour to receive the honorary doctorate from Amity University which is engaged in cutting-edge research and innovations that we hold close to our hearts in Max Institute. He further added that India has emerged as a global destination for affordable world quality healthcare covering almost all super-specialties. During the Covid-19 pandemic too we have demonstrated India’s high resilience and its preparedness to handle a deadly virus, keeping one of the highest recovery rates in the world. But we still have a long way to go. We must further strengthen our healthcare infrastructure and R&D base now that we have understood the importance of healthcare in securing a healthy society. As we go forward, it would be important for us to focus on 5Ts, Technology, Talent, Tradition, Trade, and Tourism in order to make India a world power in education and healthcare, Shri Soi added.

The President of RBEF and Chancellor Amity University Uttar Pradesh Dr. Atul Chauhan while congratulating Shri Abhay Soi for his most outstanding contributions to the Health Care sector said “Shri Abhay is one such leader who always believes that a true leader is one who is always with his team, more so during the highly testing times such as during the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The glittering ceremony was attended by very many eminent scientists, Vice Chancellors of Amity University campuses, Deans, Heads of the institutions, members of the faculty, officers of Amity, and great many inspired minds of students. Dr. AK Nagpal, Chairman Amity Medical Foundation, eminent Surgeon Dr. Pradeep Choubey and Trustees of RBEF were among those who graced the ceremony.

The Founder President of Amity Education Group Dr. Ashok K Chauhan congratulated Shri Abhay Soi for accepting the honour of the Honorary Doctorate and said that “Amity is deeply committed to further strengthen the frontal areas of medical research by creating an environment of integration of medical sciences with the multidisciplinary engineering and integrative sciences R&D that is currently being nurtured in Amity Universities in India and in its campuses abroad”.

The President of Amity Science Technology and Innovation Foundation, ASTIF, Dr. W Selvamurthy presented highlights of front area R&D in the areas of Life Sciences and Biomedical research in Amity University and hoped that the likely partnership in future with Max Healthcare institute shall accelerate further the advancement of cutting edge research in medical sciences.

Presenting the university report at the Special Convocation, Vice-Chancellor of AUH Prof PB Sharma said “Our mission at Amity University Gurugram includes, fostering academic innovations, creating an environment of student-centric learning, engage our students in creative research and innovations and promoting the growth of the university with global quality standards. Towards this end, we have strengthened our research infrastructure and established a strong connect with industry and collaborative ties with leading world-class universities”.

Considering the importance of integration of physical sciences, life sciences, and engineering with medical sciences, at Amity University Gurugram we have established high impact research clusters to nurture super-specialty of health sciences. In this respect, we have a vibrant culture of integrative sciences in our research clusters of Cancer Biology, Lipidomics, Data Sciences, and Health informatics, Computational Biology, Stem Cell Research, Nano Science and Technology, Environmental and Human Health, Vision Science and Optometry and Biomedical Engineering. I am delighted to report that in all these areas we have world-class scientists and have created a world-class research infrastructure, Prof Sharma added.

Dr. Vikas Madhukar, Dy Director ABS Coordinated the Special Virtual Convocation and was supported by Dr. Monika Yadav and Dr. Geetika Agrawal for which excellent IT support was provided by Dr. JS Sodhi and his team.