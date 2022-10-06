Amity University has signed an MOU with Edu Brain Overseas to provide international internships

Amity University, Gwalior has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Edu Brain Overseas to get the best international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities for its students. The MOU was signed in the presence of Amity University Vice-chancellor, Lt Gen V K Sharma, Director, Dr Sumit Narula, Registrar, Rajesh Jain, and Edu Brain Overseas Director, Mr Som Sharma, and Supria Rai, Asst Director, Edu Brain Overseas, among others.

“Edu Brain Overseas and Amity University will aim to provide the best-suited paid international internship programmes and overseas placement opportunities to university students in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, and United States (US),” Sharma said.Edu Brain Overseas UAE will help students with the application process, help them with paperwork and timely submission of documents, and offer career counselling.

Edu Brain Overseas provides international internship programmes in Dubai, Singapore, France, Australia, and New Zealand. It assists young professionals to acquire personal and professional skills, helps to obtain global standard training, build up a global network, and develop industry-related skills like time management, effective communication, learning of new language, and culture, and adapting to the office environment. One of the largest education consultancies in the UAE and India, Edu Brain Overseas, represents over 300 educational institutions globally. The network of 10 offices in four cities focuses on internships, placements, and study abroad.