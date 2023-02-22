Amity University Online launches ‘Ab kabhi bhi padho India, bas aage badho’ Campaign

New Delhi 22nd, February 2023: Amity University Online, India’s first university entitled by UGC to offer online degree programs, is aiming to create an inclusive digital learning ecosystem by providing everyone the ease of learning from anywhere, anytime. As a part of their ongoing ‘Ab kabhi bhi padho India, bas aage badho’ campaign, the university has recently rolled out a digital-driven functional film focusing on their top Indian & global faculty and best-in-class career placement facilities.

The campaign reinstates how Amity University Online offers a competitive edge to learners by upgrading their skills with India’s leading & top-ranked university. All this is focused to enable a successful career for learner with complete flexibility of learning as per their own schedule & pace. The university has launched two ad films under their ‘Ab kabhi bhi padho India, bas aage badho’ campaign. While the previous film underscored the university’s pioneer efforts to make higher education accessible from anywhere and anytime, the recently launched ad film highlights the distinctive advantages of Amity University Online at each step of the student life cycle from admission to placement. These include learning sessions from renowned Indian & global faculty members, job readiness support through career services like a masterclass, interview preparation workshops & placement assistance through 300+ hiring partners. Amity University Online also offers industry-first experiences like learn on the go with audiobooks, virtual university tours through Metaverse, online to offline confluence through induction sessions of learners & much more.

Through the digital brand campaign, the university is targeting learners in Tier-1, 2 & 3 cities. In addition to getting featured in leading print publications across the nation, OTT platforms and digital news platforms, the brand campaign is also being streamed digitally on Hotstar since Amity University Online is the Associate Sponsor of India vs Australia test and ODI series.

Mr. Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said, “ We aspire to provide high-quality education to students through Amity University Online. Through this digital campaign, we hope to accentuate the numerous advantages that students can gain by learning from India’s leading top-ranked university and gain a competitive advantage in their careers. We intend to encourage students across India to pursue their aspirations and achieve career goals while studying at their own pace & schedule. Everyone from homemakers who want to have a professional career to job seekers or business owners can opt for our graduate and post-graduate programs since they offer completely flexible and accessible learning alongside distinctive Amity advantages.”

Amity University Online offers full-fledged undergraduate & postgraduate degree programs with advantages like study at your own pace & schedule, learn from top Indian & global faculty, live lectures, career services to become job-ready, placement assistance through 300+ hiring partners & much more.