Amrita University to Organize 4-day Int’l Symposium on Artificial Intelligence for Social Good

Hyderabad, June 24th, 2021: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked the 4th Best Overall University in India in the 2020 NIRF ranking, is hosting a four-day International Symposium on “Artificial Intelligence for Social Good.” The virtual event, which begins on June 30, 2021, would bring together 46 top academicians, researchers and industry experts from nine countries. Professor Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Bhilai, and Dr. Rajendra Kumar, IAS, Additional Secretary, MeitY are the keynote speakers. Both these institutions are leaders in artificial intelligence in India.

Research, interest, and emerging opportunities in the field of Artificial Intelligence are on the rise globally. In 2020, about 6% of all technology-related patents filed in India related to AI. Given the increasing recognition and visibility of AI globally, it is the right moment to discuss its potential applications to address and mitigate various challenges facing the society.

Prof. Venu Govindaraju from the University at Buffalo, US, who is a renowned expert in AI, Computer Vision, and Machine Learning, would be one of the speakers at the series of Distinguished Talks. Another key topic ‘Women Leaders in AI and Big Data’ will be addressed by Anjul Bhambhri, Senior VP, Adobe Experience Cloud. The lineup of other speakers in this series includes Prof. Steve Simske, Colorado State University, USA, and Dr. Tapati Bandopadhayay, Chair & CEO, AISWITCH Technologies.

The symposium aims to increase interest in the application of AI for social good to realize the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Thematic talks on novel research areas, that include AI and Accessibility, Agriculture, Autonomous Vehicles, Healthcare and Well-being, Safety & Surveillance and Smart Environments, will highlight path-breaking research work and further scope and challenges.

Said the Conference Chair Prof. Prema Nedungadi: “Our Chancellor’s focus on Compassion-driven Research and embracing scientific knowledge along with human values forms the basis of AI for social good at the Computer Science Departments of Amrita varsity. As an Institution of Eminence selected by the Govt. of India, Amrita has accelerated investments in AI Labs along with focussed and interdisciplinary research for India. Aligned to UN SDG, NEP 2020, and Make in India, this Conference brings together top global researchers from academia and industry. It aims to share AI grand challenges and best practices for India and the world, facilitate collaborations, and bring new insights to young researchers.”

The event serves as an excellent platform for AI enthusiasts from the industry, academicians, and students to stay up-to-date on the latest research trends. Research scholars and students are invited to present their posters and take part in the Ph.D. colloquium. To make the virtual symposium accessible and inclusive, anyone can register, free of cost, on the website www.amrita.edu/aisg

The event is being jointly organized by the departments of Computer Science at our Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru campuses.