Amrita University to start the B.Tech Centralised Seat Allotment Process in the first week of August

Hyderabad/New Delhi, 5th August 2022: Adding Amaravati campus to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s engineering kitty, Directorate of Admissions is all set to start the Centralised Seat Allotment Process – 2022 by 6th of August. Admissions to all the B.Tech programs offered by Amrita at 5 engineering campuses – Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore will be based on the rank scored in Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering 2022 or JEE Mains 2022 Score or SAT Score or Pearson Undergraduate Engineering Examination score.

85% of the seats are reserved for meritorious students. Candidates with top rank in AEEE OR top percentile in JEE Mains 2022 will receive a scholarship in the first year. Centralized Seat Allotment Process is conducted through 3 rounds. Candidates can opt for sliding during the counseling rounds so that they try getting their most preferred branch of their choice.

Amrita University is a multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 with 1700+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible ‘A++’ grade by NAAC, Amrita offers more than 250 UG, PG, and Ph.D. programs in Engineering, Management, and Medical Sciences including Ayurveda, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Agriculture Sciences, Arts & Humanities, and Social & Behavioural Sciences.

With seven campuses at Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mysuru and a new upcoming campus at NCR Delhi (Faridabad) and spread over 1200+ acres with 100 lacs square feet of built-up space, Amrita is one of India’s top-ranked private university.