Amrita University’s Center for Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine invites Applications for Assistant/Associate Professors

Kochi: Applications are invited for various vacancies at Amrita Center for Nanoscience and Molecular Medicine, Kochi Campus. The vacancies are in the energy division in nanotechnology for the posts of Assistant / Associate Professor of Practice and Assistant Professor of Practice.

There are two vacancies for Assistant / Associate Professor of Practice (AP / AAP). Candidates should have done research in the field of energy and nanotechnology. Preference will be given to candidates who have done research independently. The first appointment will be for five years. Those who complete five years will be considered for the next level on the basis of excellence.

There are two vacancies for Assistant Professor of Practice (AP). Candidates with a PhD in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science and Energy Science can apply. The candidates must have teaching experience at undergraduate / postgraduate level in any of the above subjects. In the first phase, the appointment is for one year and can be extended to three years on the basis of performance.

Interested candidates should send detailed CV and copy of certificates to research secretary@aims.amrita.edu. You must also apply online. The last date for receipt of applications is June 6. Visit https://www.amrita.edu/jobs for more information. Phone: 0484 2858750.