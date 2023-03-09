Amrita Varsity announces 20% scholarship for all women enrolling for its online programs in March 2023

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI. March 09, 2023: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked 5th overall university by NIRF 2022 Rankings, has announced that all women learners enrolling at any of the online programs at Amrita AHEAD, its online programs division, would be offered a 20% scholarship on their first semester fees.

The initiative, which would run till March 31, 2023, is aimed to provide opportunities for women learners across India to continue their education with Amrita AHEAD’s 100% online UGC-entitled programs and enhance their career prospects. Learners can enroll at www.amrita.edu/ahead and take advantage of this limited-time initiative. Amrita AHEAD also offers various other schemes offering up to 100% scholarships for eligible candidates.

Amrita Varsity’s AHEAD online degree programs are designed to offer an all-rounded, personalized learning experience that caters to individual career growth pathways while integrating Amrita’s philosophy of ‘Education for Life and Education for Living’.

Amrita AHEAD’s UGC-entitled degree programs are offered in collaboration with industry stalwarts and reputed national and international faculty, preparing students to address real-life applications and challenges.

In this historic year of India’s presidency of G20, one of the topmost priorities continues to be women-led development. Resonating these priorities under Civil20 (C20) charter led by Chancellor Sri. Mata Amrit Anandamayi Devi, Amrita AHEAD is committed to working towards actualizing this vision.

Amrita AHEAD is also soliciting inquiries from organizations committed to fulfilling the higher education requirements of their human resources. Those interested can visit https://www.amrita.edu/ahead/corporate-collaborations to express their interest and avail custom scholarships for their staff.