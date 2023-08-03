Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Introduces India’s First M.Sc. in Yoga and Cognitive Science; Pioneering the Path to Holistic Development

Hyderabad/New Delhi, 03rd August 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the Top 10 universities in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023, is proud to announce India’s first postgraduate program (M.Sc.) in Yoga and Cognitive Science. Offered by the esteemed Amrita Mind Brain Center, this innovative course amalgamates ancient Yoga practices with cutting-edge insights from cognitive science, providing students with a unique platform for their academic and career pursuits. Registration for the program has already commenced, and the first batch is scheduled to begin in September.

The M.Sc. in Yoga and Cognitive Science has been meticulously crafted to explore the intricate connections between the mind, body, and consciousness, fostering a profound understanding of human behavior and cognition. The four-semester curriculum encompasses a diverse range of unique and cutting-edge subjects, including the study of Yoga philosophy and practices, the impact of the Sanskrit language on cognition, human anatomy and physiology, and cognitive science and neuroscience.

Candidates eligible for this program should possess a bachelor’s degree in any science discipline, such as Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Biotechnology, Psychology, Engineering, or Medicine. While prior knowledge in Yoga, Neuroscience, or Computer Science is preferred, it is not mandatory. The program strongly encourages applicants from diverse backgrounds to contribute their unique perspectives and experiences, enriching the learning environment.

The admission process for the M.Sc. in Yoga and Cognitive Science program involves several stages. After qualifying for the Undergraduate Examination, shortlisted candidates will undergo a rigorous interview to assess their aptitude, passion, and alignment with the program’s objectives. Upon successful completion of the interview, candidates will be granted provisional admission to the program. For more information about the M.Sc. in Yoga and Cognitive Science program or to apply online, kindly visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: https://www.amrita.edu/program/mscyoga-and-cognitive-science

