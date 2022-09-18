Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches Sanskrit learning online course, Saṃskṛtasaparyā

Mumbai, 17th Sept 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has launched an online certificate programme on Samskrit (Sanskrit) titled ‘Saṃskṛtasaparyā’. The course will be delivered by the Amrita School of Spiritual and Cultural Studies at the Amritapuri Campus. The course offers an opportunity to master speaking & writing skills for beginners in Samskrit.

The duration of the course is six- weeks and the course fee is Rs 475. Anyone can enroll in the programme through the official link https://www.amrita.edu/ahead/samskrtasaparya/. The batch of the course commences from September 20th, 2022.

During the programme, scholars will give lectures that will offer students deep insights and provides an apt platform to learn and imbibe the language from its alphabets to sentence framing, through video lessons, live classes, discussions, worksheets & more. Students will have the opportunity to interact with the scholars through live interactive sessions and group discussions.

To know more & to register:

