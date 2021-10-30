Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Professors make it in the Top 2% Scientists of Stanford’s List Second Time in a Row

Hyderabad, October 29, 2021: For the second year in a row, scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have been ranked in the world’s top 2 per cent list of scientists published by the prestigious US-based Stanford University.

Stanford has created a world ranking of scientists, based on publications and citations. In 2020, four scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham figured in this list, which represents the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scientists in various disciplines. The database created by experts at Stanford University is based on data from Scopus that ranks journals and gives a citation index.

To be ranked among the world’s elite list of scientists for the second year in running is an unbiased recognition of the continued good work done by scientists at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

Scientists included in this year’s Stanford list are:

Dr ShantiKumar V Nair, Director, Centre for Nanosciences & Molecular Medicine, Amrita University, Kochi

Dr R JayaKumar, Professor, Nanosciences, Center for Nanosciences & Molecular Medicine, Amrita University, Kochi

Dr Raman Krishna Kumar, Clinical professor and Head of the Department of Pediatric Cardiology, at Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi

Dr Bijo Mathew, Associate Professor, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Amrita School fo Pharmacy, Kochi

Dr Madhav Dutta, Professor Emeritus, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore

Dr K P Soman, Professor and Head, Center for Computational Engineering and Networking, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore

Dr Radhika N, Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore

Dr K I Ramachandran, Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore

Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Director, Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications, Amrita University, Amritapuri

Dr. Santanu Mandal, Associate Professor, Department of Operations and IT, Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore

Dr. P. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, congratulated the scientists for bringing recognition to the University. “We are proud that once again Stanford has recognized our University for the stellar work it is doing in research. I congratulate our scientists and admire their dedication and commitment to research. This list is a testament from a credible external source of the high quality of research published by our scientists. We are happy to be able to call all these eminent scientists as our own. We could not have earned this honor, without the exemplary vision of our Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi.”

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research academia that is ranked as one of the best research institutions in India. It is ranked as the 4th best university in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020 released by the Government of India. It has also been ranked 7th among medical colleges in India.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is among the fastest-growing institutions of higher learning in India, with a student population of more than 20,000 and 1,800-strong faculty. It has established more than 180 collaborations with the Top 500 world ranked universities in the last 15 years.