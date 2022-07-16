Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham the 5th Best University in India – NIRF 2022

Mumbai, July 2022: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University), a leading multi-campus, multi-disciplinary teaching, and research institution in India, is ranked as the 5th best university in the country for 2022 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the national-level annual ranking of higher education institutions. The list was recently released by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Education Minister, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

With the latest and the seventh edition of the annual ranking, Amrita becomes one of the few higher education institutions in the country to figure in the top 10 universities list six times in a row, from 2017. Founded in 2003, it is also the youngest institution on the list. Amrita (ranked 16th) is among the only three private universities to find a place in the list of Top 20 universities in the ‘Overall’ category. With the Rank of 19th in the Engineering Education Category, Amrita is also one of the only two private engineering institutions that made it to the top 20 list. Ranked 8th, Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi secured a position in the top 10 medical colleges in the country according to NIRF 2022. Furthermore, Amrita School of Pharmacy, Kochi is ranked 14th in the Pharmacy Education Category while Amrita School of Dentistry, Kochi is ranked 19th in the Dental Education Category.

In his comments on the university’s consistent performance in NIRF Rankings, Dr. P Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, said, “Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and its medical college once again finding a place in the top 10 in the NIRF Rankings 2022 is ample testimony to the vision of the world-renowned humanitarian leader and Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi in setting the dual goals of education for life and compassion-driven research. The recognition would not have been possible without the tiring efforts put in by the students and staff, and I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing this honor. I am happy and humbled with the consistency in the recognition of the academic excellence, outstanding faculty, and world-class infrastructure that the university is known for.”

NIRF evaluates institutions under the parameters of five broad generic groups: teaching, learning & resources, research & professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach & inclusivity, and perception. In total, 7234 higher education institutions participated in NIRF 2022, ranking them under eleven categories: overall, university, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, and architecture. NIRF assess the universes for ranking based on various parameters such as teaching- learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

It is to be noted that Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has recently received the highest possible A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution assessing and accrediting higher education institutions. The university had also received Grade A rating in previous NAAC assessments in 2009 and 2014.