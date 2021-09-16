Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham the Fifth Best University in India: NIRF 2021

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (Amrita University), a leading multi-campus, multi-disciplinary teaching and research institution in India, is ranked as the 5th best university in the country for 2021 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the national-level annual ranking of higher education institutions.

With the latest and the sixth edition of the annual ranking, released last week, Amrita becomes one among the few higher education institutions in the country to figure in the top 10 universities list five times in a row, from 2017. Founded in 2003, it is also the youngest institution in the list. Amrita (ranked 12th) among the only two private universities to find a place in the list of Top 20 universities in the ‘Overall’ category. With the Rank 16th in the Engineering Education Category Amrita is also one among the only two private engineering institutions that made it to the top 20 list. Ranked 6th, Amrita School of Medicine is also in the top 10 medical college in the country according to NIRF 2021. Along with that Amrita School of Pharmacy is ranked 12th in the Pharmacy Education Category while Amrita School of Dentistry ranked 13th in the Dental Education Category.

NIRF evaluates institutions under the parameters of five broad generic groups: teaching, learning & resources, research & professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach & inclusivity, and perception. In total, 4030 higher education institutions participated in NIRF 2021 that ranked them under eleven categories: overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental, and research.

In his comments on the university’s consistent performance in NIRF Rankings, Dr P Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor, said, “Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and its medical college once again finding a place in the top 10 in the NIRF Rankings 2021 is ample testimony to the vision of world-renowned humanitarian leader and Chancellor, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi in setting the dual goals of education for life and compassion-driven research. The recognition would not have been possible for the tiring efforts put in by the students and staff, and I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Government of India in bestowing this honor. I am happy and humbled with the consistency in the recognition of the academic excellence, outstanding faculty and world-class infrastructure that the university is known for.”

It is to be noted that Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has recently received the highest possible A++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution assessing and accrediting higher education institutions. The university had also received Grade A rating in previous NAAC assessments in 2009 and 2014.