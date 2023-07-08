Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University Announces Closing of Phase 1 Ph.D. Admissions

Mumbai, 08, July 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University, a top-ranked institution in India and among the world’s top 50 universities as per THE Impact 2023 Rankings, announces the closure of Phase 1 Ph.D. admissions on July 15th, 2023.

Known for its emphasis on compassion-driven research and education for life, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University is globally recognized for its commitment to creating a significant impact on society. The university provides diverse research opportunities across domains like Engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Computing, Arts, Humanities & Commerce, Physical Sciences, Social and Behavioural Sciences, interdisciplinary Studies, Management, Life Sciences, Ayurveda & Medical Sciences.

Ph.D. students at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University have the privilege of working with globally top-ranked scientists as their advisors. They also enjoy access to world-class infrastructure and resources to achieve their research objectives. The program offers unique opportunities, such as addressing global challenges, collaborating with international experts in academia and industry, and receiving substantial support in the form of stipends and research activities, amounting to over 20 lakhs.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University has established strong collaborations with prestigious international universities, including the University of Buffalo, New York, University of New Mexico, Vrije University, Amsterdam, University of L’Aquila (Italy), and BarcelonaTech (UPC), Politecnico Di Milano, Italy, among others. These partnerships provide additional avenues for academic growth and collaboration, including dual-PhD programs, cotutelle degrees, and integrated Ph.D. programs.

Prospective candidates can join any of the Amrita campuses located in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kochi, and Mysuru. Applicants with a minimum of 60% in their postgraduate degrees are eligible to apply. The selection process involves a Written Test and an Interview evaluation.

Phase 1 Ph.D. admissions at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University will conclude on July 15th, 2023. Interested individuals can visit the official website at (https://amrita.edu/PhD@2023 )to submit their applications.